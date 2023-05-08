Style (05/08/23)

1 of 5

Uniqlo collaborates with Louvre on T-shirts

STARTING May 8, new T-shirts featuring famous artworks reinterpreted by the Paris-based art and design unit MM (Paris) will be available in global apparel retailer Uniqlo and the Musée du Louvre’s Uniqlo x Louvre by M/M (Paris) UT collection. This is the newest collaborative line developed by Uniqlo with the Musée du Louvre. The new T-shirts feature artworks from the museum reinterpreted into inspired designs by M/M (Paris). From some of the earliest documents in human history to the signatures of famous painters, M/M (Paris) photographed details of writings appearing throughout the 33,000 artworks on display in the Louvre. Assembling these images into their unique typography, M/M (Paris) then used it to spell the name of the Louvre through the collection, to describe the museum’s incredible diversity and the multitude of stories it encompasses. The collection also features M/M (Paris)’s most simple pixel-based character, The Agent, depicted sitting atop the Museum’s famed Pyramid dressed in a reversed image of the Mona Lisa, as a reflection of the painting from a viewer’s perspective. Known for their music covers and campaign visuals for well-known brands, M/M (Paris) created designs that update artworks from the Louvre through their collage and typography. The T-shirts are available for P990 at all Uniqlo stores nationwide and online on uniqlo.com.

Marks & Spencer’s coronation specials

MARKS & SPENCER (M&S) has introduced a limited-edition collection of fun and commemorative clothing and homeware for the historic coronation of King Charles III. Fathers can match their children in the responsibly sourced 100% pure cotton themed pajama set. There are also classic coronation themed tees, in collared or crew neck rugby stripes. Ladies can wear sustainably sourced pure cotton commemorative T-shirts with colorful and celebratory print filled with buntings or flags. The coronation collection can be found in M&S stores this May.

Libiran designs barong for PHL’s SEA Games team

FILIPINO fashion designers Francis Libiran has designed a barong Tagalog that he named “Araw” that Filipino athletes are set to wear for the official opening ceremonies of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games to be held in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The “Araw” barong is made out of jusi fabric with embroidery based on the Philippine flag, with blue that overlap a small bed of red. The focal point of the shirt is the intricately embroidered sun or araw and its rays stretching over the sash and collar. In 2019, Mr. Libiran was appointed by the Philippine Sports Commission to design the official parade uniforms for more than 2,000 athletes and officials at the 30th SEA Games held in the Philippines. He created the iconic “Flag” barong for the event, which received critical acclaim. In 2022, he was also commissioned to be the official designer for the parade uniforms of Team Philippines at the 31st SEA Games held in Hanoi, Vietnam. He created the “Agila” barong which featured intricate art deco embroidery of the Philippine eagle.

Ever Bilena goes pink with Pillow Pop Cream Blush

EVER Bilena (EB) suggests getting a colorful, dewy, radiant, and healthy glow this summer with its new Pillow Pop Cream Blush. This is a creamy formula that smoothly glides on skin for easy and blendable application. As a brand that fuses skincare and makeup hybrids, this easy-to-use and long-lasting cream blush is also formulated with Vitamin E. It is available in three wearable shades: Dreamy Coral, Dreamy Rose, and Dreamy Peach. The blush is multipurpose and can be applied not just on cheeks, but also eyes and lips. It can be applied by using the fingers, a brush, or the EB Air Cushion Puff. The Ever Bilena Pillow Pop Cream Blush is available for P195 at its official Shopee and Lazada stores, Watsons branches nationwide, and all leading department stores nationwide.

PUMA names Kai Sotto as global brand ambassador

GLOBAL sports brand PUMA has named Kai Sotto as its first Filipino basketball player to serve as its global brand ambassador. The German sports brand revealed its partnership with the Filipino import during its autumn/winter collection preview party on April 19. Mr. Sotto is considered as one of the top basketball prospects in Asia and has a significant following among Filipino basketball fans the world over. His partnership with PUMA is set to strengthen the brand’s presence in the basketball scene and appeal to young consumers. PUMA’s partnership with Mr. Sotto marks the start of the brand’s expansion plans in the market as a full subsidiary. Sotto now has a dedicated page on the PUMA Philippine website which shows the player’s favorite PUMA collection items such as suede classic sneakers, basketball shoes, hoodies, and sweatpants.