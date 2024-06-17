Style (06/17/24)

1 of 3

Handy Hair Tools

THE FREQUENTLY changing weather is taking a toll on hair: the heat dries it up, then the humidity from the hanging rain clouds frizzes it. A selection of hair tools from well-loved brands can at least give you some weapons to aid in the battle against bad hair days.

Dyson

Dyson’s latest styling tool, the Supersonic Nural hair dryer, comes equipped with a new Scalp protect mode which uses a network of sensors that automatically reduce heat as it nears your head, helping protect the scalp from damage. These sensors also improve the styling experience, enhance hair shine, and prevent heat damage. In this mode, heat is automatically reduced to 55°C, the optimum temperature for scalp comfort and drying speed, as the hair dryer gets closer to hair and scalp. A sensor enables this by projecting an invisible infrared beam to measure the distance between the machine and the user’s hair. “If you’re able to limit heat damage, you can get a healthier scalp; and healthier hair… Innovation only comes from investing in research and development. Our obsession to truly understand the root of the problem continues, as we build up some of the most sophisticated hair laboratories in the world,” said James Dyson, the brand’s founder and Chief Engineer in a statement. The hair drier also has what they call attachment learning which means the machine remembers the user’s styling preferences. It adapts to a user’s go-to styling mode, remembering their last-used heat and airflow settings for each styling attachment, and automatically applying them the next time it is in use. The Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer also has a motion-sensing accelerometer which automatically deactivates the heater, decreasing airflow and noise, when in between styling passes. The Supersonic Nural hair dryer is available in the Philippines at dyson.ph and Dyson Demo Stores at the recommended retail price of P32,900 for the Vicna Blue and Topaz edition and at P31,500 for the Ceramic Patina edition.

Babyliss

BaByliss introduces the 1800W High Speed Digital Hair Dryer (P18,950). This hair dryer has a new 100,000 RPM high-speed brushless motor which delivers fast-drying results while minimizing heat exposure. Despite its powerful capabilities, this hair dryer remains compact and lightweight, weighing only 370 grams (excluding the cord), making it an ideal choice for extended styling sessions. Its unique, ergonomic T-shape housing design maintains dynamic balance during use, while the foldable handle allows easy storage. Plus, its low noise emission of 82dBA guarantees surprisingly quiet operation. The hair dryer features an LED digital display that shows the temperature and settings. It offers three heat and three speed options, along with a memory function that recalls previous heat and speed preferences. Additionally, it includes a cool shot feature for drying and styling all hair types, with temperature settings conveniently displayed in increments of 60°C, 80°C, and 100°C. This hair dryer is also equipped with a built-in ionic feature to help control frizz, resulting in smoother, more manageable hair. Its magnetic detachable filter simplifies maintenance, while the nozzle and diffuser attachments provide styling possibilities. BaByliss is exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corp., and is available in-store at Rustan’s, Landmark, SM, Beauty Bar, Mitsukoshi Mall, and online at Rustans.com, Watsons.com, Lazada, Shopee, and Zalora.

VS Sassoon

Just because you’re in the city doesn’t mean you can’t have covetable beach hair. VS Sassoon’s latest offerings, the 32MM and 25MM Beach Wavers, get you closer to the goal. The VS Sassoon 32MM Beach Waver (P6,450) features ceramic coating plates measuring 91mm x 64mm. It is equipped with Ionic technology to provide smooth and shiny hair results. This waver comes with an anti-scald silicone design on the top to protect the user from any scald risk. With four temperature settings of 140°C, 160°C, 180°C, and 200°C, the VS Sassoon 32MM Beach Waver is suitable for all hairstyles. For safety, it has a 30-minute auto shut-off feature and a lock-in switch. The 360° swivel cord further enhances ease of use, while the worldwide voltage compatibility makes it a travel companion. The VS Sassoon 25MM Beach Waver (P6,450) offers slightly tighter waves, with two tourmaline ceramic wave barrels that transfer constant heat. The built-in huge ion generator ensures smooth and shiny hair results, while the safe-touch cover protects from any scald risk. Featuring three temperature settings of 160°C, 180°C, and 200°C, the VS Sassoon 25MM Beach Waver caters to a diverse range of hairstyles and textures. The built-in temperature button helps to avoid mistouching during the styling process, ensuring precise control and consistent results. Like its 32MM counterpart, this waver also boasts a 30-minute auto shut-off feature, a lock-in switch for safety, a 360° swivel cord for ease of use, and worldwide voltage compatibility ranging from 100V to 240V. VS Sassoon is exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corp., and is available in-store at The SM Store, The Landmark, Beauty Bar, Watsons and online stores at Rustans.com, Watsons.com.ph, Lazada, Shopee, and Zalora.