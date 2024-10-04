CIGNAL TV, Inc. has partnered with CHiNOY TV to air a lifestyle magazine show featuring Chinese-Filipino celebrities, businessmen, and public figures.

CHiNOY TV’s 30-minute program, Chinese by Blood, Filipino by Heart, celebrates both Filipino and Chinese cultures, and the success stories of Chinoys in the Philippines.

“We’re very happy to have CHiNOY TV on OneNews Channel. We think it’s a very strong addition to our line-up of programs on One News,” Patrick Y. Paez, AVP – head of News Channels & Content Management at Cignal TV, Inc. said during the event held in TV5 Media Center.

The eight-episode program, now in its fifth season, is available for Cignal TV viewers on Channel 8 (SD) and 250 (HD) and will air every Sunday at 8 p.m. with replays on Saturdays at 8:30 p.m.

“We are excited to join forces with Cignal TV. This partnership will allow us to reach a much wider audience and share our stories with more Filipino viewers,” Henry Tan, chairman of CHiNOY TV said.

Among the guests on the show are Z Teo, doctor of Aesthetic Medicine, and owner of The Aivee Clinic, and vlogger Benedict Cua.

CHiNOY TV is a multimedia company that has been telling stories about the Filipino-Chinese community and its culture since 2010.

