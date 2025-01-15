THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Tuesday reported that it has released P24.36 billion in calamity funds, as of end-December 2024.

According to its latest National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (NDRRMF) status update, P22.08 billion has been released to state agencies, while P520.14 million was allocated to government-owned and -controlled corporations.

The Department of Public Works and Highways received P12.09 billion while the Department of Social Welfare and Development got P8.14 billion.

Meanwhile, P374.97 million was given to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, P557.34 million to the Department of Finance, and P345.16 million to the Department of National Defense.

Moreover, P450 million was released to the National Irrigation Authority, P50 million to the National Housing Authority, and P20.20 million to the Local Water Utilities Administration.

The DBM has yet to release P136 million out of this year’s P22.74-billion NDRRMF budget. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante