by Almira Louise S. Martinez, Reporter

Although the Philippines has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, the two countries have maintained a strong relationship, especially in tourism.

In 2024, the Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) ranked the Philippines as the fifth largest source of inbound tourists, with approximately 470,000 Filipino tourist arrivals.

One of the reasons why Filipinos prefer visiting the self-ruled island is its proximity. 700 miles away, Filipinos can easily reach Taiwan in around two hours by plane. The TTA added that roughly 130 flights between both countries are happening weekly between both countries, making it more convenient for travelers.

Apart from being close to the Philippines, it is also not that expensive to travel to Taiwan compared to other East Asian countries like Japan.

According to Google Flights, the cheapest roundtrip ticket to Taiwan from Manila currently costs around P8,000. The cheapest month to fly is September, while the most expensive is in January.

Lantern festival

The monumental celebration – the 36th Lantern Festival, held in Taoyuan City from February 12 to 23, became more accessible and travel-friendly to foreign visitors, including Filipinos, because was held near the international airport.

The main lantern exhibition hall was placed in front of the Taoyuan MRT A18 station which is 17 to 20 minutes away from Taoyuan International Airport. Meanwhile, the Lights Playground was at the A19 Station, making it more favorable for travelers.

On its first day, the Taoyuan City Government reported more than 970,000 people went to see the lighting of the main lantern, Infinite Paradise. Apart from this, the Little New Year celebration also showcased more than 300 works under 11 themes.

Some of the displayed works at the event are international friendship lanterns aimed to showcase Taiwan’s “friendly exchanges and cooperation with the world” and highlight the festival as a gateway for tourists to visit Taiwan.

Popular destinations for Filipinos

Ivy Chen, a tour guide from Edison Tour, said many Filipinos prefer to go to the largest metropolitan area in Taiwan called the Taipei-Keelung metropolitan area or the Greater Taipei. The metro covers three administrative divisions: Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Keelung City.

Popular destinations for Filipino tourists visiting Greater Taipei include Ximending, Taipei 101, Jiufien Old Street, and Queen’s Head.

“They haven’t got the opportunity to discover other places [in Taiwan]. Wherever you are visiting, you go to the most popular place in the beginning,” Ms. Chen told BusinessWorld.

The TTA said in an email interview that although Filipinos are largely familiar with the picturesque locations in the north, Taiwan has developed many “scenic areas and new tourism resources during the epidemic, such as theme parks, hot springs, and leisure farms” that may pique the interest of Filipinos.

Ms. Chen suggested that Filipinos engage in “deep travel” or seek deeper cultural immersion to see the real beauty of Taiwan and its people.

“Less is more, it’s a trend, an international trend. People don’t really need a lot, but they can go into very deep travel and experience the real nature [of the destination],” she said.

Tours

While the TTA recommends traversing the countryside, the language barrier remains a challenge for Filipino travelers. Unlike in Taipei, the country’s capital, where a few can understand and speak English, most people in rural areas only speak Mandarin, Taiwanese, and Hakka.

To address this issue and ensure hassle-free travel for Filipinos, some travel agencies offer Tagalog-speaking tour guides to help tourists communicate better with Taiwanese people while exploring their beautiful culture, tradition, and cuisine.

“Whenever the Philippine guest comes, this guy can speak Tagalog to them,” Ms. Chen said as she highlighted her company’s 50 Tagalog-speaking guides.

Ms. Ivy added that although these guides are not all Filipinos, they underwent seminars and certifications to ensure they can speak and understand Tagalog fluently.

Those who prefer a “do it yourself (DIY)” trip can also opt to explore the island by taxi, train, or ride-hailing car.

Tourism Center

The government of Taiwan plans to open more tourism offices overseas to attract more visitors from around the globe.

“The government will serve as a leader in the tourism industry and drive the entire Taiwanese tourism industry to go global,” the TTA said in a press release.

The first Taiwan Tourism Information Center opened in the Philippines in December to boost the number of inbound tourists in Taiwan further. It aims to be a resource hub providing the latest information on Taiwan’s travel requirements, tourist destinations, and cultural attractions.

“We believe that Taiwan’s soft power and sturdy foundation will shine like the Taiwan Lantern Festival and let the world see Taiwan,” the TTA added.

Taipei Economic and Culture Office in the Philippines Ambassador Wallace Chow said last December he looks forward to reaching 500,000 Filipino tourists in 2025.

The visa-free policy for Filipino citizens going to Taiwan is valid until July 31, 2025.

BusinessWorld was part of the media familiarization trip in Taiwan hosted by the TTA from February 11 to 16.