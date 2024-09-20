by Almira Louise S. Martinez, Reporter

Students were encouraged by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) on Wednesday to engage more in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) related careers.

“We ignite within you a yearning for discovery, curiosity, critical thinking, and innovation, and from that spark, and passion to serve the country and Filipinos,” DOST Undersecretary for Scientific and Technical Services Maridon O. Sahagun said at the 2024 National Youth Science, Technology, and Innovation Festival (NYSTIF).

According to Ms. Sahagun, the department hopes to inspire the youth to be more interested in work opportunities in STEM to lead and develop solutions to the nation’s problems and challenges.

“Your ideas possess the power to unlock the doors to a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow.”

DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. added that the younger generation must utilize science and technology as the ‘driving forces that propel our world forward.’

“Your country is looking at you for leadership, for innovative ideas that will improve lives and propel us in the future,” he said.

Based on the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s administration received ‘good’ ratings on developing science and technology.

“While we are elated by this validation of our hard work, we view it more as a challenge to do even better,” he said on Saturday.

PISA preparations

Last Saturday, the Department of Education (DepEd) presented its general plans in line with the 2025 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) test preparations.

The PISA is a large-scale study assessing the knowledge of 15-year-old students enrolled in Grade 7 or higher in mathematics, science, and reading.

“We intend to provide them with the resources. So it’s going to be like a bar exam,” Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara said at the Senate Committee on Finance Deliberations on the DepEd’s FY 2025 budget proposal.

In the 2022 PISA data released this year, the Philippines ranked 77th out of 81 countries globally.