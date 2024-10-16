The Philippines strives to be at par with other neighboring countries in the aviation industry through carbon emission reduction and strategic infrastructure development, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Monday.

“Let’s see what are the practices that will allow us to contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions, along with the best practices in the industry,” Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said in Filipino at the 59th Conference of Directors General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of the Asia and Pacific Regions.

At the five-day DGCA event, more than 300 international delegates will discuss key issues in aviation, such as safety, security, and economic development of air transport. The conference is a platform for advancing civil aviation regulation and development.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Director General Capt. Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo added that nearly 15,000 trees were planted across the country to support global sustainability efforts and the long-term goal of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Apart from tree planting, the inception of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) committee under the National Biofuels Board and the Department of Energy (DOE), launched the Philippine SAF Feasibility study on October 3.

SAF, an alternative fuel made from non-petroleum feedstocks, will reduce 80% of carbon dioxide emissions, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

With sustainable solutions, adaptation to unforeseen disruptions and maintaining the safety and efficiency of operations is possible, according to Mr. Tamayo.

“For many years, the industry and the world at large did not fully prioritize or address the climate impact of air transport,” Mr. Tamayo said. “Today, we know better.”

“Equally important is inclusivity, ensuring that no man, no woman, and no country is left behind,” he added.

53 successful airport projects as of August 2024 were highlighted as well by Mr. Bautista, solidifying the department’s dedication to “building a resilient and modern aviation network that supports sustainable growth across the region.” – Almira Louise S. Martinez