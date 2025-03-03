Style (03/03/25)

1 of 3

ArteFino returns for resort season

LIFESTYLE fair ArteFino is coming back on March 6 to 9 at the North and South Court of Powerplant Mall in Rockwell, Makati. The lifestyle fair is jumping on the Resort Collection bandwagon with wares designed for the coming summer months. Brands include Pinas Sadya, Barba, R. Filart, del, Maison Métisse, Farah Abu, Golden Monstera, Good Luck Humans; Coco & Tres, Jhaz Footwear, Arao, and Jor-El Espina Swim, among others. Admission is free.

Estancia Mall has summer sale

FOR VACATION essentials and refreshments, Estancia’s mallwide three-day Summer Fab Sale from March 14 to 16 has you covered. Enjoy up to 70% off on several brands and restaurants at Estancia Mall. Shop breezy outfits to prepare for the sunny season, and stock up on sunscreen and swimsuits. Ortigas Community Card members get free parking when they present a single or accumulated receipt worth P3,000 from any Estancia store during the Summer Fab Sale. Sign up via the OrtigasMalls+ app or go to the concierge to get an Ortigas Community Card, and get access to events and exclusive perks across all Ortigas Malls. Drop by Estancia Mall’s 3-Day Summer Fab Sale from March 14 to 16, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, check out the mall’s Facebook page and Instagram page.

Pop Mart in SM Makati

POP MART opened a pop-up store at SM Makati earlier this month, and is staying open throughout March. Known for its collectible blind box figures, Pop Mart offers popular characters including Labubu, Crybaby, Hirono, Molly, Skullpanda, and Dimool, among others. Asian celebrities are known to lug around the charms and toys. The brand innovates with original IPs and exclusive collaborations. The pop-up is at the 3rd Floor Concourse of SM Makati.