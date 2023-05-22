Style (05/22/23)

1 of 3

Pandora releases The Little Mermaid collection

PANDORA announces the Disney x Pandora The Little Mermaid collection, “Journey Beyond the Sea,” celebrating the new live action Disney movie, which screens in Philippine cinemas beginning May 24. The seven-piece collection launches May 25, with styles including 14K gold-plated seashell stud earrings detailed with realistic grooved lines and set with a white lacquered artificial pearl at the center, and a 14K gold-plated shell dangle charm, engraved with the message “My voice is a treasure” on the spiral. Pandora has partnered with Disney for its classics over almost a decade, crafting and reimagining them into wearable stories. The Disney x Pandora Little Mermaid collection will be revealed and available for sale in global Pandora stores and online from May 25, aligned with the launch of Disney’s live action film.

3D clothing certificate course for aspiring designers

BENILDE will be offering Introduction to 3D Clothing Visualization, an innovative certificate course that guides learners how to transform their illustrations into three-dimensional collections. It will be conducted on four Saturdays, June 3, 10, 17, and 24. The lectures are aided by the simulation technologies of CLO, an advanced, intuitive, and cohesive 3D garment design software used by independent and major names in the fashion industry. The students will be guided through the process of creating their own 3D clothing patterns from scratch, such as stitching and puckering the details, manipulating the shapes, and drafting and editing these patterns. They will likewise be able to explore the different colorways available as well as apply and test their finished works on the application’s 3D avatars. By the end of the course, the participants are able to produce and render their own 3D garments. They can use these visuals for look books, social media, and their own portfolio. The program is this year’s first full physical class of the School of Professional and Continuing Education (SPaCE) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. The class is facilitated by US-based streetwear designer, graphic designer, and illustrator Zak Gonzaga. Students must be knowledgeable in basic Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. They must have and know how to use a tape measure. The module fee is P13,495 for a total of 24 hours of classes. Interested participants may register at https://forms.gle/EENCq6ZDJBm5c7Pj8. For more information about the program as well as the diverse certificate and diploma course offerings, visit https://www.facebook.com/SPaCEBenildeOfficial and https://www.benilde.edu.ph/continuing-education.

Montblanc reintroduces Meisterstück 4810 collection

MONTBLANC is reintroducing its signature luxury business leather goods collection, the Meisterstück 4810 collection, combining new shapes in leather featuring a bold embossed pattern that evokes the texture of tree bark in a palette of timeless natural colors. The stylish sophistication of the collection is balanced with the functionality of each piece, with smart organization solutions and a modularity system that allows small volumes to be added to larger ones, offering various customization possibilities for each look. Carrying the name of the iconic Montblanc writing instrument, the triangular design of the bag handles evokes the shape of ink bottles from the Montblanc archive, while the construction of the sides of the bags is reminiscent of the opening of an envelope with two overlapping pieces of leather. Elegantly combined with plain leather, the embossed bark texture and the natural color hues of this leather — golden brown, intense green, delicate ivory and black — are a nod to the origins of paper. “The collection is rooted in nature with the corteccia leather grain inspired by a tree’s bark, and the rich natural colors of the forest like green and cognac represented in the color choices,” says Marco Tomasetta, Montblanc Artistic Director. Large leather goods in the collection include a Thin Document Case and a trapeze-shaped Tote in black, as well as a Bowling Bag in bark color featuring the modularity system that allows an Envelope Pouch, Mini Bag or Phone Pouch to be attached to them. A back side leather band perfectly fits the handles of the larger bags. The Thin Document Case, Briefcase and Small Backpack are constructed to fit technical devices, A4 documents and other business essentials, including writing instruments in dedicated pockets. The Tote and Bowling Bag offer various styling options for the working day with multi-wearable options thanks to the short handles in leather and longer handles in fabric. A Notebook Holder and a Notepad holder in black make up the medium leather goods assortment, while wallets, card holders, pen pouches, and key fobs in black, British green, and ivory complete the small leather goods selection. The Meisterstück 4810 Collection is now available at Montblanc boutiques and online. For more information, visit www.montblanc.com.