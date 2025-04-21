Style (04/21/25)

1 of 5

Uniqlo closes one store, plans to open a bigger one

UNIQLO announced big plans for its stores in Bonifacio Global City (BGC): to serve the needs of customers in the central BGC area, the brand will close the Uniqlo C3 Annex store on April 28 to make way for renovations. Upon completion, the new space will be known as Uniqlo BGC High Street, set to be one of the brand’s key stores in the country. The new space promises a better LifeWear shopping experience with the full line-up of LifeWear for women’s, men’s, kids’ and babies, to go with various special services. In the meantime, shoppers can head to the temporary Uniqlo store in One Bonifacio High Street. Located on the second floor of the mall, the pop-up space will open on May 21, with the occasion marked with special deals and exclusive novelties promotions. Learn more by visiting www.uniqlo.com/ph/en/, @uniqlo on Facebook and @uniqlophofficial on Instagram.

KNatural launches K-GLOW Membership

KNATURAL introduces the K-GLOW Membership, a premium program designed for clients who seek to elevate their skincare routine and enjoy a full suite of luxurious perks. K-GLOW members receive KNatural’s signature and exclusive Porcelain Glow Facial, a treatment powered by the advanced HYSONIC Three Way device. This facial targets enlarged pores, breakouts, excess oiliness, and adult acne, while also delivering powerful anti-aging benefits and uplifting effect on skin. Membership also includes an exclusive gift set, along with one complimentary classic facial from the following options: Hydrating Facial, Korean Relaxing Facial, Acne Facial, Wrinkle Facial, or Whitening Facial. To complete the experience, members are entitled to two complimentary underarm whitening sessions, using the latest IRIS Bluetoning technology. Additional privileges include priority booking, a 25% discount on all products and services, and 10% off already discounted packages. During the member’s birthday month, they may select one free treatment from KNatural’s premium selection, which includes an Anti-Scar Laser Facial, Porcelain Glow Facial, Signature Calming Laser Facial, or Light Tech +++ Laser Facial. Family and friends accompanying the member during their birthday month receive 50% off treatments. For every successful membership referral, members receive a P1,000 Gift Certificate, redeemable for services only. The K-GLOW Membership is open to all existing and future clients of KNatural. To enroll, interested individuals may visit any KNatural branch, complete the in-store registration form, and pay a one-time membership fee of P10,000. Upon registration, each member receives an official KNatural Glow Membership card. KNatural is located at the G/F and 2/F of the PNB Building, Julia Vargas Ave., Ortigas Center, Pasig, Philippines. For more information, contact 0917-150-1849 or visit https://knatural.ph.

Benilde Fashion Museum names hall after philanthropist

PHILANTHROPIST and business magnate Ernest Rufino extended his support to the soon-to-open Benilde Fashion Museum (BFM). The BFM, which focuses on the collection, exhibition, and study of Philippine fashion from the 20th to the 21st century, will serve as a repository of works of some of the most notable designers in Philippine history: Philippine National Artists Ramon Valera and Salvacion Lim-Higgins, plus Ben Farrales, Pitoy Moreno, and Aureo Alonzo, to name a few. The creations are set to find a home at the Miguel Febres Cordero (MFC) Building. Designed by architect Fernando Ocampo and constructed in 1938 by the former Vice-President Fernando Lopez as The Mayflower, the four-and-a-half-story edifice formerly known as the Instituto Cervantes Building now stands as one of the few remaining examples of pre-war Art Deco architecture in Manila. The 1,500-square-meter space will be transformed to house galleries, libraries, conservation facilities, and storage systems, as well as rooms for lectures, presentations, symposia, and screenings. Through the substantial gift of Ernest Rufino, the museum’s main exhibition area will be named after his wife, with the name Josie Padilla Rufino Gallery. The support was formalized through an official turnover and signing of the Memorandum of Understanding at Vatel Manila Restaurant. It was led by De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) President Br. Edmundo Fernandez FSC and Chancellor Benhur Ong, together with Ernest and Josie Rufino.

Posh Skin shows off new pimple patches

POSH SKIN CO. has launched new designs for its innovative pimple patches. The new designs include yellow star patches, multicolored star patches, and metallic foil patches for a fun, and comfortable acne treatment experience. The ultra-thin daytime patches provide a discreet and seamless coverage for all-day wear, while the nighttime rescue patches are designed to accelerate blemish healing while sleeping. “We took on a cleaner and simpler packaging approach to let the pimple patch designs speak for themselves,” said fashion stylist and Posh Skin Co. partner, Charmaine Palermo. “We wanted to highlight what truly matters — effective skincare that empowers people.” Posh Skin Co.’s new look aligns with the brand’s vision of expansion in the Philippines. Posh Skin will also be providing new, versatile acne solutions. “Acne care should be as dynamic as people’s lives because breakouts can happen at any time,” said Ms. Palermo. “We wanted to offer more options to treat and prevent breakouts effectively, so we are expanding our line with acne solutions that can easily integrate into any skincare routine.” Posh Skin Co. pimple patches are available for P199 on Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop, and the official Posh Skin Co. website and select Watsons stores nationwide.

Montblanc’s Around the World in 80 Days collection

EVERY WRITING instrument edition and assorted accessory in the Montblanc Meisterstück Around the World in 80 Days collection pays homage to novelist Jules Verne’s timeless adventure novel about British gentleman Phileas Fogg and his loyal valet Passepartout’s extraordinary trip around the world in just 80 days. The third edition of the Montblanc Meisterstück Around The World in 80 Days collection covers the 36-day voyage from Yokohama to London via the United States. (The first and second editions tackled the London to Bombay leg and the Bombay to Yokohama leg.) The final installment of the collection includes four editions with design details inspired by Fogg’s return voyage to his homeland. Because the train represents the main mode of transportation across the North American continent, the cap features a pattern inspired by the cloud of smoke emanating from a train engine. The pattern also includes the illustration of two pressure valves often found in the machine room of a train. The cartouche decorating the cap depicts a train locomotive, while the cone is engraved with rivets and chains. The clip of the four editions is embellished with a red lacquered heart symbolizing both the love between Fogg and Aouda, the princess he rescues in India, and the wager in the card game that set the adventure in motion. The handcrafted nib is decorated with an air balloon image, an homage to Jules Verne and his first adventure novel Five Weeks in a Balloon, alongside the start and end date of the journey from Yokohama to London. The four editions that make up the third installment in the collection include the Resin Classique and LeGrand, Doué Classique Edition, and the Solitaire LeGrand Edition (all available as a fountain pen with a 14K gold nib, a rollerball or a ballpoint). The collection’s Limited Edition 811 features a limitation number referencing Mr. Fogg’s adventure that includes stops in eight cities and passing through 11 nations. This edition features a barrel made of black structured lacquer representing the structure of a locomotive, framed by two solid gold rings and featuring solid gold inlay representing pressure valves. The sterling silver cap is embellished with an etched smoke pattern as well as a cartouche depicting a train journey through the mountains cast in solid gold and set in a frame with rivets. The 18K gold nib is decorated with all-card suits and embellished with a 1.5mm black spinel representing a piece of black coal used to fire up locomotives. The writing instrument is crowned with the Montblanc emblem in mother-of-pearl set in black onyx stone. A fine stationery set completes the collection and includes a blue leather notebook with a map cover charting Fogg’s route across the American continent, as well as a special blue ink in both cartridges or an ink bottle. The matching accessories assortment includes stainless steel cufflinks in the shape of a hot air balloon, a stainless-steel tie bar and a money clip both featuring a hot air balloon. Montblanc is available at Rustans Makati, Rustans Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, and Solaire Resort Entertainment City.