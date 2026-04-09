TAN-LED Megaworld Corp. has expanded its portfolio of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified and registered office properties to 32 after its new office tower in Iloilo City secured LEED Gold certification.

In a disclosure on Wednesday, the company said its 12-storey office tower, Enterprise Two, located within the 72-hectare Iloilo Business Park, received LEED Gold certification from the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

Enterprise Two offers 39,000 square meters (sq.m.) of gross leasable space, making it one of Megaworld’s larger office developments in Western Visayas. The building has floor plates of up to 4,000 sq.m., which can accommodate information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) firms and other companies expanding in the region.

The tower is the second LEED Gold-certified office building in Western Visayas, following Enterprise One, which was the first in the region to receive the certification.

Megaworld now has 24 LEED-certified office buildings, including 12 with Gold certification and 12 with Silver. Other developments remain registered for LEED certification, with additional approvals expected this year.

“Designed with sustainability at its core, the building [Enterprise Two] incorporates a range of green features, including a rainwater harvesting system, double-glazed windows for improved energy efficiency, a highly reflective roof coating to reduce heat island effect, and low-flow water fixtures in restrooms,” Megaworld said.

“It also promotes eco-friendly mobility through electric vehicle charging stations, bicycle racks, and convenient access to public transportation,” it added.

LEED, developed by the USGBC, is a global building rating system used to assess the environmental performance and efficiency of buildings.

Megaworld’s LEED Gold-certified office buildings include 8 Campus Building A, B, and C and Southeast Asian Campus in Taguig; 10 West Campus and One Le Grand Tower in McKinley West; Worldwide Plaza (JPMorgan Chase Tower) and Uptown Eastgate in Uptown Bonifacio; One Paseo in Pasig; No. 1 Upper East Avenue in Bacolod; and Enterprise One in Iloilo City.

LEED Silver-certified buildings include Uptown Place Towers 1, 2, and 3; Alliance Global Tower; International Finance Center (JPMorgan Chase Center) in Uptown Bonifacio; Le Grand Avenue Towers 5, 9, 11, 15, 19, and 21 in McKinley West; and Pasudeco Tower in San Fernando, Pampanga. — Alexandria Grace C. Magno