Dining In/Out (04/09/26)

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Michelin-starred six-hands collab at Crystal Dragon

AN EXTRAORDINARY culinary collaboration unfolds at City of Dreams Manila as Crystal Dragon hosts “The Dragons’ Ascent.” This is a one-night-only Michelin-starred six-hands dinner on April 11 at 6 p.m. The 72-seat event brings together the culinary masters behind Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s acclaimed Dragon restaurants: Macau’s three-Michelin-starred Jade Dragon, and one-Michelin-starred Pearl Dragon, and the multi-awarded Crystal Dragon in Manila, for a first-ever collective gastronomic showcase. The evening features a six-course tasting menu presenting the signature modern Cantonese dishes of each restaurant, along with a special co-creation dish exclusively for this event: The Collaboration Appetizer is a fried Iberico pork and spring onion roll, chilled Mantis prawn with yellow bean sauce and Oscietra caviar, and crispy goose liver and tangerine-peel bean curd. The Three-Star Exports include Jade Dragon’s hot and sour soup with fish maw and leopard coral grouper, and baked stuffed crab shell with mushroom and black truffle. The Manila Showcase is Crystal Dragon’s steamed Australian lobster with egg white and aged Hua Diao wine, while Pearl Dragon presents a South African dried abalone and Wagyu beef cheek puff, ending with a Sweet Finale of Chocolate Kalamansi Cremeux with Moringa Sherbet. Leading the culinary symphony is Jade Dragon Executive Chef Kelvin Au Yeung at City of Dreams Macau, and Pearl Dragon Executive Chef Otto Wong at Studio City Macau. The special dinner is at P11,888 net per person inclusive of pre-dinner cocktails and canapés, from 6 to 7 p.m., with the option for dinner wine-pairing at P2,500 net per person. For reservations, call 8800-8080, call/message Viber 0917-550-2587, e-mail crystaldragon@cod-manila.com, or visit https://www.cityofdreamsmanila.com/en.

DTI’s National Food Fair ongoing at Megamall

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) mounts the 2026 DTI-Bagong Pilipinas National Food Fair (NFF) from April 8 to 12 at the Megatrade Halls of SM Megamall. The event features over 320 micro, small, and medium enterprises from across the country which are engaged in food manufacturing, processing, and related enterprises. The NFF will showcase a wide range of regional flavors and culinary innovations from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. These include food concepts developed by former overseas Filipino workers who have transitioned into entrepreneurship. This year’s Fair will highlight the coconut industry, one of the country’s priority agricultural sectors. A dedicated Halal segment features certified and Halal-ready products. The fair is open to the public, with free admission.

Hanabishi holds major clearance sale

CURRENTLY ongoing at the brand’s official website (https://myhanabishi.com/collections/on-sale) while stocks last, the Hanabishi Summer Clearance Sale offers up to 43% discount on kitchen essentials, cooling solutions, home products, and more. Those who are planning summer barbecues can consider adding the Hanabishi Smokeless Infrared Griller, a no-smoke and no-grease indoor barbecue; Hanabishi Electric Grill, which has a non-stick marble ceramic coating cooking plate; and the Hanabishi Smokeless Indoor Grill, which has a non-stick ceramic grill plate with a built-in exhaust fan to their cart now, as they are available at big discounts. Other additions to the kitchen would be the Hanabishi Inverter Chest Freezer 3.6 Cuft and the Hanabishi Hand Mixer, which are available at much lower prices. The clearance sale also includes the Hanabishi 1.5L Pink Rice Cooker – Glass Lid, Hanabishi Oven Toaster in red and white, and the Hanabishi Water Kettle. Those who are looking to replace or add a new fan or air conditioner for their home can check out the Hanabishi Industrial Wall Fan and the Hanabishi Split Type Airconditioner (Zen Series and Standard models) that are now available at significant price drops. Other home essentials included in the sale are the Hanabishi Twin Tub Washing Machine 8.5Kg Capacity, now available at 43% off, and cleaning and sterilizing products such as the Hanabishi Air Purifier, Hanabishi Dish Washer, Hanabishi Dish Washer With UV Sterilizer, Hanabishi Portable UVC Sterilization Bag, and Hanabishi Portable UVC Sterilization Wand. Also on sale are anti-mosquito products like the Hanabishi Indoor Mosquito Trap, Hanabishi Indoor Mosquito Trap, and Hanabishi Outdoor Mosquito Trap.

DQ releases Belgian Chocolate Cake collection

THIS SEASON, DQ’s latest Blizzard of the Month offer is the new Belgian Chocolate Cake Delights collection, available for a limited time only. These include the Belgian Chocolate Black Forest Blizzard (starts at P129), made with Belgian chocolate soft serve mixed with real cherries and chocolate chunks, and then topped with whipped cream and more cherries; Belgian Chocolate Black Forest Tin Cake (P499), a 100% ice cream cake made with Belgian chocolate soft serve, real cherries, and chocolate chunks, all contained in a reusable tin. There’s also the new Belgian Chocolate Black Forest Blizzard Cake (starts at P949), a 100% ice cream cake made with Belgian chocolate soft serve, signature cake crunch, and chocolate fudge, real cherries and chocolate chunks, all wrapped in frosting sprinkled with chocolate shavings and topped with more cherries and a DQ sandwich wafer. The new Belgian Chocolate Cake Delights collection also comes with other treats: Belgian Chocolate Campfire Blizzard (starts at P129), Belgian chocolate soft serve mixed with caramel fudge, marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate chunks, topped with whipped cream and caramel fudge drizzle; Belgian Chocolate Mudpie Blizzard (starts at P129) is made with Belgian chocolate soft serve infused with coffee concentrate, chocolate fudge, and brownies, and topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of chocolate fudge; and Belgian Chocolate & Vanilla Parfait (P209), made with chocolate fudge and cake crunch in between layers of vanilla soft serve and Belgian chocolate soft serve, topped with whipped cream and a DQ sandwich wafer.

Jollibee launches budget-friendly summer treats

JOLLIBEE has introduced its “Summer Delights,” headlined by the Strawberry Burst Choco Sundae (P65), combining chocolate and strawberry with popping boba. Customers can also opt for familiar coolers such as Iced Mocha and Soda Float. Complementing these are the Fries Snack Combos which pair fries with a choice of Choco Sundae, Mini Choco Sundae, or a Soda Float. The combinations are available in different sizes to suit both individuals and groups. The Summer Delights products are now available nationwide in all Jollibee stores for dine-in, takeout, and drive-through.