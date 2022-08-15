Style (08/15/22)

1 of 8

SHOE brand PONY opens its very first brick-and-mortar store in Trinoma in Quezon City. Located on the 2nd floor beside the food court, the store features a wide selection of footwear ranging from its heritage designs to the brand’s newest styles. Founded in 1972 in Madison Ave. in Manhattan, New York, PONY (short for Product Of New York) was designed to be worn by real people. PONY rose to icon status in the 1970s and ’80s after being worn and endorsed by legendary soccer player Pelé and basketball player Spud Webb. It has more recently been seen on celebrities and musicians such as Hailey Baldwin, Justin Timberlake, and Snoop Dogg. To mark the opening, customers will receive a 10% discount on regular items until Aug. 17. Check out PONY’s official webstore www.pony.com.ph and department stores nationwide.

Uniqlo marks 2nd year of online shop

JAPANESE global apparel retailer Uniqlo celebrates the second anniversary of its online store with new and updated services, limited offers, and special events throughout August. Uniqlo.com has the widest selection of LifeWear and shoppers can access the pre-launch of new items and avail themselves of online-exclusive extra sizes. Delivery is also now faster with a one-to-three-day delivery time for those in Metro Manila. Additionally, the Uniqlo app also allows them to enjoy free alterations on select bottoms. To request adjustments for online purchases, shoppers must choose the alteration type and inseam length on the item’s page. The app also offers a Click and Collect feature where customers can either shop online and pick up the items at their convenience at the nearest store, or avail themselves of fast and free nationwide shipping for a minimum purchase of P2,500. Cash on delivery is now available. All throughout the month, customers can get a P300 discount coupon when they order with Click & Collect. Shoppers at Ayala Center Cebu can learn more about shopping at uniqlo.com through an exhibit. Visitors who download the app for the first time and take a photo at the installation can claim a free novelty item. Customers can also join new episodes of Uniqlo’s Live Station, a shopping livestream where they can purchase items in real-time, interact with the hosts and stylists and ask questions, and win special prizes. There will be Live Station episodes on Aug. 19 and 26.

COS launches Anatol Knotek limited-edition collection

COS × Anatol Knotek is the latest collaboration by the London-based fashion brand. The collection features Knotek’s typographic elements and monochrome color palette. Partially color-blind, his artwork replaces color and drawn lines with words, working with language to create impact. His apparently simple artwork usually conveys a hidden message, often incorporating a sense of humor. His artwork, named, The Solution, forms the foundation of the capsule collection, where the “poem” arises from the “problem.” The unisex collection uses the classic relaxed-fit T-shirt as the canvas for two T-shirt designs in inverted colorways. The collection is available in-store for a limited time only. COS in Manila is located in SM Aura Premier, McKinley Parkway cor. 26th Street, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig.

Merrell releases new colors of the Hydro Moc

MERRELL’s Hydro Moc takes on water, sand, stones, and concrete pavements all in easy stride. Amphibious and comfortable by design, they’ve become well-loved by many for being so versatile to wear biking, camping, on beach trips or just walking around the city. Merrell’s latest release offers several new colorways for men and women including the Drift line which features a gradient from heel to toe and the Elements line which, true to its name, comes in Air, Water, and Earth. The expanded women’s collection includes shades like White, Iris, and Stonewash. With its perforated design and water-friendly material, the Hydro Mocs keep feet feeling fresh while keeping the water out. This new batch of Hydro Mocs are made with 10% BLOOM algae, making them not only easy on the feet but also easy on the environment — 93 liters of water are cleaned and restored to the environment with each pair made. The latest Hydro Moc colorways are available in Merrell concept stores and Complex Lifestyle Stores nationwide, major department stores and online at the official webstore www.merrell.com.ph.

Uniqlo’s Ines De La Fressange 2022 F/W Collection out in Sept.

GLOBAL apparel retailer Uniqlo’s latest collaboration collection with Ines de la Fressange is the 2022 Fall/Winter collection. Items will be available in the Philippines from Sept. 9, with the full lineup available at the Uniqlo Manila Global Flagship Store and Uniqlo Online Store (https://www.uniqlo.com/ph/en/contents/collaboration/ines/22fw/) only. Along with classic items such as pea coats and chino pants, the lineup features modern designs, including functional items such as shirts with elbow patches, and padded shirt jackets in flannel with cotton lining. Knits this season include sweaters with color combinations that convey a graphical impression, along with 3D knit cardigans with a rounded silhouette, as well as lightweight knit jackets with a soft and fluffy silhouette. Cashmere sweaters are offered in vivid colors such as mustard yellow and pink.

Equiva focuses on sensitive skin

EQUIVA is the newest brand on the market that is specifically made for people who deal with the everyday stress of having sensitive skin. It has a pH level of 5.5 that ensures a balanced formulation that is free of common irritants like sulfates, parabens, and Methylisothiazolinone (or MIT). It is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested as well. According to a press statement, “you can achieve smoother skin quickly in just five days,” by using the products. Equiva’s introductory line consists of a sulfate-free facial cleanser, micellar cleansing water, and a moisturizing facial mist. The Sulfate-Free Facial Cleanser is a dermatologist-tested, non-irritating, water-based cleanser “that delivers smooth skin in just five days.” Its gel format makes skin feel more moisturized after cleansing, says the statement. It has no fragrance, parabens, MIT, and alcohol and is safe for everyday cleansing. The Micellar Cleansing Water gently removes makeup, and “it boosts the skin’s hydration level by a whopping 35%.” Its dermatologist-tested, non-irritating, rinse-free formula is pH balanced, free from parabens, alcohol, fragrance, and mineral oil (which is a plus for users with eyelash lift, eyelash extensions, and microbladed eyebrows). Equiva Facial Mist is a moisturizing facial mist that helps reduce oiliness, that again contains no parabens and sulfates, fragrance and alcohol. Equiva is available exclusively online via Lazada Mall, Shopee Mall, BeautyMNL, and UL Skin Sciences Shop.

Cream Silk launches Daily Treatment Series

AFTER getting salon treatments like a new color or a rebonding session, the challenge is post salon care. Salon procedures such as bleaching, rebonding, and perming make use of harsh chemicals, which can lead to hair becoming dry and brittle, prone to split ends and breakage. So here comes the new Cream Silk Salon Expert Daily Treatment Series. The intense daily treatment is made with a dual action keratin formulation, which deeply repairs every strand. Made to supplement one’s everyday conditioner, the Cream Silk Salon Expert Daily Treatment gives next level, intense repair to revitalize hair that’s heavily damaged from dyeing, straightening and other salon treatments. It comes in two variants that can be used daily or weekly after shampooing: Keratin Damage Repair with Keratin and Collagen Dual Serum, to deeply restore and nourish each strand for intense regeneration, and Keratin Rebond Straight with Keratin and Amino-Infusion Dual Serum to repair and boost straightness and shine for salon-straight hair. The products are now available in 18 ml sachets for P7 SRP and in 650 ml tubs for P250 SRP, in all leading supermarkets, groceries, department stores and e-commerce platforms nationwide.

New diamond wedding sets from Meycauayan Jewelries

BULACAN-based fine jewelry brand, Meycauayan Jewelries (MJ), has added two new collections to its selection of high-quality diamond engagement rings and wedding bands. The Goddess Tala Collection and Goddess Mayari Collection showcase the craftsmanship of master plateros (goldsmiths) and mananaras (stone setters), whose skills are hard to come by in this day and age of machine production and automation. Unveiled in July, the collections echo the mystique of two of the supreme being Bathala’s daughters. The Goddess Tala Bridal Set ensemble features a wedding band that can be worn in two ways — as a ring or a pendant, and an engagement ring that is adorned with a two carat IGI-graded diamond. The Goddess Mayari Wedding Band Set includes an engagement ring with a one-carat center Salt and Pepper diamond, smaller natural diamonds on the side, and a crescent prong-set. One of the two most common phases of the moon is evident in the bands — the crescent and the full moon. All rings in the collections are available in 14- and 18-karat gold. Pieces can be customized. MJ has showrooms at 511 Sampaguita St. Manzano Subdivision, Ibayo, Marilao, Bulacan and Unit 828 Vinia Residences + Versa Flats in Quezon City.To see more, visit @meycauayanjewelries.