ARANETA CITY is hosting a series of holiday events until Dec. 25. Santa and his friends will be making special visits to the mall Christmas trees and the giant Christmas tree, with appearances at Gateway Mall 2 (UGB, Quantum Skyview) at 4 p.m., Gateway Mall 1 (Upper Ground Floor, Activity Area) at 5:30 p.m., Ali Mall (Lower Ground Floor, Activity Area) at 4 p.m., Farmers Plaza (Lower Ground Floor, Activity Area) at 5:30 p.m., and at the Giant Christmas Tree (Gen. Aguinaldo Ave., Green Gate, Smart Araneta Coliseum) at 6 p.m. There will be a mascot parade on Dec. 25, with appearances from Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Christmas Elves, the Snowman, and other characters. The parade will take place at Gateway Mall 1 and 2 at 4 and 5:30 p.m. Also, a grand fireworks display will illuminate the Quezon City skyline on Dec. 25 at 7 p.m. The best viewing areas will be near the giant Christmas tree and along Gen. Aguinaldo Ave.