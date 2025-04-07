THE National Housing Authority (NHA) encouraged housing beneficiaries to avail themselves of its condonation program starting May 1 until Oct. 31, its chief said on Monday, as part of its mandate to provide affordable housing for the poorest Filipinos.

In a briefing in Quezon City, NHA General Manager Joeben A. Tai said the deadline is firm.

“If the deadline were moved, the chances of Filipinos availing [our housing programs] would be smaller. 6 months right now is enough,” he said in Filipino.

“If there were no penalty, they would be able to pay [for the houses] because our houses are only around P500,000 to P600,000. That’s 800 a month, but for the P220,000, most of them are P500 to P600 a month, so I think they can afford it,” he added.

The condonation program will provide financial relief to housing beneficiaries by condoning penalty or delinquency interest and a portion of accrued or unpaid amortization interest, it said on its website. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana