The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is hoping that the Congress will pass into law the Konektadong Pinoy despite warnings from groups and industry stakeholders over potential threat to national security and challenge to connectivity expansion.

“It’s a priority bill of the President and part of the legislative agenda. So hopefully by June, when Congress opens again, it will be passed,” ICT Director for National ICT Policy, Planning, and Standards Maria Victoria Castro told reporters on Monday.

The Philippine Chamber of Telecommunications Operators (PCTO) has warned against the bill, noting that this poses threat to the country’s national security and poses a challenge to the government’s connectivity expansion ambition.

“Unfortunately, despite its good intentions, the Konektadong Pinoy bill disregards Constitutional provisions, undermines fair competition, and could stifle investment in the telecommunications sector. We should work towards a version that will protect our critical information infrastructure and benefit the Filipinos,” PCTO said in a statement on Monday.

The bill, which is one of the administration’s priority measures, aims to expand internet access in the country by relaxing regulations and allowing the entry of new players in the data transmission industry.

The current version of the bill said international gateway facilities, cable landing stations, and satellite service providers do not need a legislative franchise requirement.

This means any company can build and operate these facilities and stations without passing through the safeguards needed to ensure our national security.

“PCTO firmly believes that the franchise requirement should be retained and that the NTC should retain its quasi-judicial authority to assess the new players capabilities — legal, technical, financial, including cybersecurity and data privacy connections, that are not explicitly stated in the bill,” PCTO said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose