THE Legal Education Board (LEB) on Monday ordered the closure of the University of Manila-College of Law, citing the school’s failure to meet the minimum standards set by the board.

In a Facebook post, the LEB ordered the closure order due to the University’s dismal performance in the Bar examinations, failure to meet the prescribed curriculum and academic standards for legal

Education, and deficiencies in institutional facilities and resources necessary for quality legal instruction.

“This decision was made after a thorough evaluation of the legal education institution’s compliance with legal education standards and regulatory requirements,” the LEB added.

It said the university’s College of Law has been notified of the closure order since June 5, 2024.

“However, the LEB has received reports indicating that the school continues to accept enrollees,” it added.

As a result, the board issued this notice to inform the public that the LEB does not recognize enrollment at the institution.

The university did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana