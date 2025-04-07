SEVENTEEN Filipinos who were nabbed in Qatar for protesting the arrest of former Philippine President Rodrigo R. Duterte have been cleared of illegal assembly charges upon the request of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to Qatar’s envoy in Manila, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Monday.

“Through the President’s discussion with the Qatari government via the Qatari Ambassador, we were granted the release of our fellow Filipinos who were detained, and they were not charged with a case,” PCO Undersecretary Clarissa A. Castro told a news briefing in mixed English and Filipino.

Last week, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac announced that the overseas Filipino workers were granted provisional release as authorities looked into the pro-Duterte rally that went on without a permit.

The former President, who was arrested at the request of the International Criminal Court, is being investigated for crimes against humanity in relation to his deadly drug war that has killed thousands.

Under Qatari law, those found guilty of illegal assembly may face up to three years of imprisonment and fined by as much as 50,000 Qatari riyals (P783,718.03)

“We can see how quickly our President works, which contradicts accusations from others that nothing is happening in our country,” Ms. Castro said.

“This matter was closely monitored by our President to provide assistance to our 17 fellow citizens in Qatar, and this is the result — the case has been dismissed, and they will be released.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez