THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday ordered a gubernatorial reelectionist in Misamis Oriental to explain his discriminatory remarks against nurses and Moros during a recent campaign event.

Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia, in a document shared with reporters in a Viber chat, shared the poll body’s anti-discrimination panel’s show cause order issued against reelectionist Peter M. Unabia.

The order cited Mr. Unabia’s statement at a campaign rally in Villanueva, regarding his administration’s nursing scholarship program, claiming it was “only for beautiful women” and not open to men or “unattractive” females. He added that unattractive nurses could further deteriorate a patient’s condition.

Separately, Mr. Unabia warned the crowd that their communities could be overtaken by Maranaos if his political slate and allies lost the election.

He accompanied his remarks with slides displaying images of ambushes and attacks in the Bangsamoro region, warning voters against the spread of “this kind of criminality” to the predominantly Catholic province of Misamis Oriental.

“In view of the foregoing, you are hereby ordered to show cause in writing within a non-extendible period of three days from the receipt thereof and to explain why a complaint for election offense and/or petition for disqualification should not be filed against you,” the order read, citing links of social media posts and news reports about the statements.

The Comelec noted that under Comelec Resolution No. 11116, election offenses include discrimination against women, gender-based harassment, and labeling.

The Comelec task force gave him three days to provide an explanation as to why a formal petition for his disqualification should not be filed.

In a Facebook post on April 4, Mr. Unabia claimed his Maranao remarks were taken out of context and accused his political opponents of exploiting the issue for their own gain.

“We recognize that our words may have been open to various interpretations and could have been perceived as lacking the necessary sensitivity. It was never our intention to cause offense or to undermine the rich history, identity, and dignity of the Maranao people,” he added. Mr. Unabia has yet to address his remarks against nurses.

PASIG CONGRESSIONAL BET

Also on Monday, the Gabriela National Alliance of Filipino Women asked the Supreme Court to sanction Pasig City congressional bet Christian G. Sia after his misogynistic remarks against single mothers.

In an interview, Gabriela Secretary General Clarice A. Palce said the move aims to inform the court that a lawyer made “lewd” and “misogynistic” remarks during a campaign rally.

“We are here to urge the Supreme Court to take action or impose sanctions regarding this matter, as we believe that Atty. Christian Sia, a candidate for congressman in Pasig, has committed multiple violations,” she said in Filipino.

Last week, Mr. Sia went viral on social media after making a sexual comment about single moms.

In a press conference, he apologized, saying that it was just a joke and vowing that it would not happen again.

According to Ms. Palce, Gabriela believes that this is not an isolated incident, pointing out that Mr. Unabia also made a joke targeting women during his campaign rally.

“We believe that steps need to be taken, not just by the Supreme Court, but also by the Comelec. It is high time that misogynistic and sexist remarks, which directly trample on the rights and dignity of women, should serve as grounds for the disqualification of traditional politicians,” she added.

Comelec last week also ordered Mr. Sia to explain his actions. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana