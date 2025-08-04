THE House of Representatives, through the Office of the Solicitor General, filed on Monday a motion asking the Supreme Court (SC) to reconsider its ruling on the impeachment case of Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio.

“The House is not asking of this Honorable Court to favor any one political result. Indeed, there are no convictions or acquittals at play yet, as the Senate has not even begun to conduct the trial proper,” the 70-page petition signed by Solicitor General Darlene Marie B. Berberabe read.

“It only asks that this Honorable Court allow Congress to perform the duties the Constitution asks of both its chambers — to initiate an impeachment proceeding for the House, and to try the same, for the Senate,” it added.

The pleading urged the high court not to stand with a political faction but to uphold the Constitution and the Filipinos.

Ruth B. Castelo, Ms. Duterte’s spokesperson, did not immediately respond to a Viber chat seeking comment.

SC Spokesperson Camille Sue Mae L. Ting confirmed the lower chamber filed the motion on Monday.

“We confirm that the House of Representatives submitted a Motion for Reconsideration (MR) via eCourt PH in G.R. No. 278353 (Duterte v. HOR),” she told reporters in a Viber chat group.

“We are still waiting for the hard copy of the [motion], in accordance with the Guidelines on the Transition to Electronic Filing in the Supreme Court,” she added.

The top court on July 25 ruled that the articles of impeachment transmitted by the House to the Senate were declared unconstitutional for violating the 1987 Constitution’s one-year prohibition on initiating multiple impeachment proceedings against the same official.

It said the House can refile another impeachment complaint in February 2026.

Ms. Duterte was impeached on Feb. 5 after 215 members of the House signed a fourth complaint, citing alleged misuse of confidential funds, threats against officials, and possible constitutional violations.

The articles of impeachment were transmitted to the Senate the same day, as required by the 1987 Constitution. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana