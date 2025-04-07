THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday issued Resolution No. 11126, placing the municipality of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, under the immediate and direct control and supervision of the poll body.

This is authorized by Section 99 of Comelec Resolution No. 11067, which allowed the Commission En Banc to place any political division, subdivision, unit, or area under its control if it is affected by political instability or other factors that could impact elections.

The resolution said that the Comelec took this action due to Section 101 of Comelec Resolution No. 11067, which pertains to areas that pose “threats that tend to disrupt the holding of free, peaceful, honest, orderly, and credible elections.”

The resolution further mentioned the death of Election Officer Mohammad Nabil M. Mutia and his wife on March 26, in Makebo village, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur, as a contributing factor necessitating Comelec control in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

This is in line with GSC Resolution No. 2025NLE-001, recommending Comelec control to prevent further violence and lawlessness affecting election officers.

Under this control, the Comelec shall exercise immediate and direct supervision over national and local officials and employees in the area, ensuring they perform their duties and adhere to prohibitions concerning conduct in the political division.

The poll body will also have full control and supervision over all national and local law enforcement agencies, including the military, to ensure free, peaceful, orderly, honest, and credible elections.

The resolution outlined the roles of various government agencies in support of Comelec control.

Commissioner Noli R. Pipo has been designated as the Commissioner-in-Charge for the Comelec Control of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte, and will exercise oversight functions as the direct representative of the Commission En Banc for this purpose.

This resolution takes effect immediately. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana