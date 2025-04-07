A SENATOR on Monday urged President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to certify as urgent a bill that will impose a legislated national wage hike before the 19th Congress ends.

“If this is not prioritized, there is a possibility that our workers will feel as if their demands have been ignored,” Christopher Lawrence “Bong” T. Go said in a statement in Filipino.

Mr. Go, who co-authored the Senate version, added that further delays and the lack of urgency from the President may “hinder progress on a long-standing effort to support Filipino workers.”

He said that the House of Representatives should work on the bill’s counterpart version, as it could avoid having to restart the process in the 20th Congress with newly elected Senators and Representatives.

“With the Senate having fulfilled its part… the measure now awaits action from the House of Representatives and the Executive branch,” Mr. Go added.

Senate Bill No. 2534 seeks to impose a P100 national wage increase for private sector workers, has been approved for third and final reading last year.

The House version or House Bill No. 11376, which was approved on second reading in February, mandates a P200 daily wage increase.

“We should not postpone things that have a direct impact on the lives of our workers. May their call be heard, while we still have the opportunity to respond,” he added. — Adrian H. Halili