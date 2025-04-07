UNIVERSITY of Perpetual Help System DALTA (UPHSD) relied on a big second quarter run to overcome a slow start in downing San Beda University, 96-87, on Monday that completed its finals return in NCAA Season 100 junior basketball at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

In the best-of-three finals unfurling on Friday at the San Juan venue, the Junior Altas will be shooting for something they have never won — a high school cage championship.

UPHSD came a victory closer to claiming it last year when it forced a deciding Game Three but was denied by eventual winner Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

Dan Rosales paced the Junior Altas with 19 points including three booming triples while Lebron Jhames Daep did most of the heavy lifting with nine points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. — Joey Villar

The scores:

UPHSD 96 – Rosales 19, Roluna 15, Pagulayan 13, Tabbuan 10, Daep 9, Callangan 8, Baldoria 7, Cristino 4, Borja 4, Corpuz 3, Nitura 3, Zanoria 1, Dela Cruz 0, Velasquez 0

San Beda 87 – Dollente 15, Medroso 14, Batongbakan 13, Uggadan 12, Vailoces 11, Winters 7, Wagan 6, San Juan 4, Reroma 3, Tauber 2, Garcia 0, Mondigo 0

Quarterscores: 21-24; 51-40; 80-65; 96-87