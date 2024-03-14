Dining In/Out (03/14/24)

1 of 5

Paella Gigante returns to Ayala Malls

A well-loved culinary spectacle returns at the Greenbelt 3 Park in Makati. After a pandemic hiatus, the Paella Gigante will once again be cooked, this time on March 16 at 4 p.m. Spanish dance and music will also be performed while an authentic Spanish paella is cooked on a giant paellera. Guests are encouraged to come in their most colorful attire. Tickets are now available for P500 at the Greenbelt 3 Cinema Ticket Booth, and all proceeds from the event will be contributed to Sociedad Espanola de Beneficencia (a charity aimed to improve the well-being and quality of life of indigent and elderly Spaniards and Filipinos). For inquiries, call 843-0742 or e-mail info@senfil.org.

Newport World Resorts hosts Manila Coffee Festival

From March 15 to 17, Newport World Resorts will play host to this year’s Manila Coffee Festival (MCF) and “KapeTalks,” a series of in-depth discussions advocating the Philippine’s coffee culture and natural heritage. Spread across the three-day coffee lifestyle event, it is crafted to connect coffee makers, growers, and environmental spokespersons to all who enjoy a good cup. This year, the MCF returns to the MGBx Convention Hall at the Marriott Manila. Headlining KapeTalks is Kingson Sian, President and CEO of Newport World Resorts. Other speakers include environmental advocate and coffee enthusiast Howie Severino who will talk about his approaches to sustainability; culinary heritage advocate Dr. Kathleen Apilado who will discuss artisanal sea-salt making practices; and mambabatok Ammin Acha-ur who will talk about the thousand-year-old tradition of indigenous stick-and-thorn tattooing. The MCF is also setting the stage for homegrown talent in music and art. The Performance Theater will feature OPM stars such as Jikamarie, Leanne & Naara, Rangel, and more. Tickets are available at https://mcf24.helixpay.ph/. The Expresso Pass grants unlimited access to the full three days of the festival for P850, while a P350 regular pass can be used for any one day of the festival. A discounted rate of P200 is available for students, senior citizens, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) upon presentation of valid IDs at the festival venue. For more information on the Manila Coffee Festival, visit https://www.newportworldresorts.com/manila-coffee-festival-2024

Johnnie Walker introduces Blonde

Johnnie Walker has officially introduced a lighter and brighter style of Scotch whisky with the launch of the new Johnnie Walker Blonde earlier this year. Johnnie Walker Blonde is a sweeter blend of scotch that’s made for mixing, a new whisky that is unexpectedly light. Hydra Bersales, Diageo Philippines Innovations Marketing Manager, said, “Johnnie Walker is a brand built on a philosophy of progress that constantly pushes boundaries. Johnnie Walker achieves this with the launch of Johnnie Walker Blonde, a blend that’s made for curious Scotch lovers or those who are only beginning to discover whisky.” Johnnie Walker Blonde has subtle fruity notes and a smooth vanilla finish and is made from a blend of wheat and fruity malt whiskies. It is available online through Shopee and Lazada and in all leading supermarkets nationwide.

Hilton celebrates women in art and cuisine in March

Hilton properties across the Philippines are poised to hold a month-long celebration of women. At the Hilton Manila, a 10-Hands Culinary Series at Kusina Sea Kitchens pays homage to the contributions of women in the culinary realm. Throughout March, five of the restaurant’s leading female chefs will be showcasing their signature dishes from their respective specialty kitchens. Savor the flavors of Pochero from the Filipino Kitchen, Pad Thai from the Asian Kitchen, Premium Roasts from the Western Kitchen, Black Salmon Roll from the Japanese Kitchen, and an array of sweets at the Dessert Kitchen. The weekday dinner buffet is P2,800++ per person, while the weekend lunch and dinner buffet cost P3,000++ per person, with unlimited flow of beverages, including Barefoot Pink Moscato. Guests can also enjoy the CelebrEat 3+1 promotion at Hilton Clark Sun Valley Resort’s all-day dining buffet restaurant, Olive, where an additional guest gets to eat for free with every three paying adult guests. The spread includes Western roasts, Asian favorites, and an abundant dessert spread. For the month of March, all women diners will also get a complimentary chocolate treat. Olive’s lunch buffets are priced at P1,950 net from Fridays to Saturdays, and P2,400 net on Sundays. Dinner buffets are priced at P2,200 net from Mondays to Thursdays and priced at P2,400 net from Fridays to Sundays. Meanwhile, the resort’s bar, Treat, unveils its Pink Potion cocktail, featuring mint cherry candy-infused vodka, raspberry syrup, white chocolate syrup, peach Schnapps, lemon juice, and vanilla, priced at P450 net. From March 19 to 25, Conrad Manila will be hosting “Breaking the Glass Canvas,!” an art exhibit done in collaboration with Art Anton and The Artists’ Backroom, at the C Gallery. It showcases the works of nine up-and-coming local female artists namely, Flora Baradi, Addie Cukingnan, Anita Del Rosario, Irish Galon, Helena, Lara Latosa, Celeste Lecaroz, Lydia Velasco, and Meneline Wong. Meanwhile, the hotel’s C Lounge invites cocktail enthusiasts to try its exclusive Floral Femme Cocktail which is only available for March at P480++. It’s made of Campari, honey, lemon, and garbanzos. For more information, visit www.conradmanila.com, www.hiltonmanila.com, and www.clarksunvalleyresort.hilton.com.

Sheraton Manila Bay presents Italian Feast

Sheraton Manila Bay launches an Italian Wine Dinner Buffet and Wine Tasting, in partnership with Sommelier Selection, an importer and distributor of estate wines in the Philippines since 2002. Featured wines include Liboll Spumante, Cantine San Marzano, Brunori Azienda, Azienda Agricola Occhipinti, and Edda Lei Bianco. The Italian Wine Dinner and Wine Tasting is available for P3,800 net per person. For more information, call 5318-0788 or e-mail sh.mnlsb.fnb@sheraton.com.