Easter Celebrations (04/04/23)

Easter eggs and more from Sugarplum Pastries

CHEF Lovely Jiao, the baker behind Sugarplum Pastries, once again offers treats and sweets to add fun and festivity this Easter. Specifically concocted for the season, her crowd-favorite themed cookie-do makes a comeback with a how-to color wheel guide to mix-and-match the frostings. Dubbed as the Egg-citing Kit, the D.I.Y. (do-it-yourself) package comes with piping bags of red, yellow, blue, and white frosting, and naked confetti biscuits in the shapes of eggs, rainbows, and flowers. The selection also features four Chocolate Surprise Eggs, which, when smashed, pop sprinkles and toppers. There is also the Hatch Me, a scene-stealing four-inch-tall Easter egg. Coming with a complimentary wooden mallet, it is a chocolate-smashing event as it is filled with a generous serving of an assortment of candies and other goodies. Ms. Jiao earned her culinary degree from the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, before establishing her own brand and launching Sugarplum Pastries in 2011. For more information, visit www.sugarplumpastries.com or the Facebook Page on https://www.facebook.com/sugarplumpastriesph.

Easter at City of Dreams Manila

A LINE-UP of Easter experiences and treats are in store at City of Dreams Manila from an Easter event at DreamPlay to Sunday brunch at Nobu Manila and Easter treats at Café Society. DreamPlay presents the Ultimate Easter Eggstravaganza 2023. This exclusive Easter event for passholders will be held on April 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and registration starts at 9:30 a.m. The facilities will be open to the public from 3 to 8 p.m. The VIP pass (P3,999) allows participants access to Easter activities and 12 attractions, a brunch buffet, and a meet and greet with DreamWorks characters. The activities include a chocolate egg hunt at 11 a.m.; a separate hunt for DreamPlay special eggs to win prizes; a magic show with balloon twisting; egg mold coloring; and a parade at The Shoppes at the Boulevard. For parents and guardians accompanying their children, a non-participating pass (P1,999) comes with access to the Easter event, a brunch buffet, and meet and greet with DreamWorks characters. The brunch buffet at Chez Gingy will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Easter event at DreamPlay is open to only 150 VIP and 100 non-participating passholders. Activities are for ages five years old and above. Children below five years old with a VIP pass must be accompanied by an adult with a VIP pass to participate in the activities. Reservation is ongoing. Over at Nobu Manila, the restaurant hosts an Easter edition of its popular Sunday brunch. Taking the Nobu Easter dining experience up a notch, the seafood bar offers fresh oysters, blue crabs, shrimps and slipper lobster; the carving station will feature two specialties, roasted whole wagyu beef leg with choice of wasabi mushroom or creamy wasabi sauce, and smoked wagyu beef brisket. The Nobu Easter brunch will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and price starts at P4,303 net per person for the Regular package, inclusive of non-alcoholic beverages and mocktails. Up until April 9, Café Society will offer a selection of Easter treats and showpieces: handcrafted chocolates including the Easter bunny and duck chocolates, oversized chocolate eggs containing eight praline eggs, whimsical egg chocolates with bunnies, and chocolate chicks. There are also Easter cakes: Carrot Flower, Chocolate Basket with Easter chocolate eggs as toppings, Mango Egg Hunt decorated with fresh slices of mangoes and Easter chocolate eggs, and Chocolate Basket with Easter chocolate eggs and a fanciful bunny with its head burrowed in the cake. Finally, guests availing of a staycation at the three Forbes Travel Guide-rated hotels Nüwa Manila, Nobu Hotel and Hyatt Regency Manila, from Maundy Thursday (April 6) to Easter Sunday (April 9), will be treated to a special welcome gift of Easter meringue lollipops. The Easter welcome amenity is available for bookings made via direct channels and applicable Best Available rates or Rack rates should be booked to avail of the amenity. For inquiries, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Easter at Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn Manila Galleria

AN EASTER party called Bunnyland in Galleria will be held on April 9 at the Emerald ABC, 4th level of Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria. The program, which starts at 11 a.m., includes a magic show, Easter Egg Hunts, a piñata, balloon twisting, and bubble show. There will also be inflatables and a soft play set, face painting, and arts activity until 3 p.m. Loot bags will also be distributed at the end of the day. Upon registration for the Easter Egg Hunt, each child’s height will be measured, and they will be grouped per batch accordingly. Each participant shall receive a band color coded with their corresponding batch. For more information, call 98790-3100, fandb.reservations@ihg, or 0927-163-0128.

Easter break at Richmonde Hotel Ortigas

AT THE center of the metro within Ortigas Center is Richmonde Hotel Ortigas which offers local staycationers a soothing sanctuary at special rates for an easy and affordable urban getaway. Available from April 1 to 10, Richmonde’s Easter Break Escape Room Package provides guests with a soothing sojourn for as low as P3,400 net per night if staying for two or more nights. Overnight rates are priced starting at P3,500 net for Sunday to Thursday stays and P3,700 net for Friday and Saturday check-ins. For rates that come with daily breakfast buffet for up to two adults and two children aged five years old and below, rates begin at P4,200 net per night for a minimum of two nights, P4,300 net and P4,500 net for nightly stays from Sunday to Thursday and Friday to Saturday, respectively. All guests also get complimentary use of the Health Club’s gym and heated indoor pool, scheduled afternoon snacks at the café and lemonade at the pool area on April 6, 7, and 8. And for the convenience of in-house guests on April 9, an Easter Sunday mass will be celebrated at the 3rd floor function rooms at 10:30 a.m. For guilt-free indulgences this Lent and the summer season, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, Richmonde Café, introduces new seafood specials featuring fresh and healthy pescatarian dishes like grilled blue marlin (P810 net), sous vid black cod (P940 net), and salmon teriyaki (P865 net). These are available for a la carte orders the whole month of April. For bookings and inquiries, call 8638-7777 or e-mail stay@richmondeortigas.com.

Hotel Okura Manila’s offerings for Holy Week

IN HARMONY with the Holy Week observation in the Philippines and the spring season in Japan, Hotel Okura Manila will offer staycations, meat-free dishes, and vents for children and the whole family. Easter is a little sweeter with a selection of desserts crafted by the hotel’s pastry team. These treats feature themed motifs such as the egg, which represents new beginnings, and the rabbit, which symbolizes prosperity for P350++, which are available from April 1 to 9. The hotel’s all-day dining restaurant Yawaragi will be serving Meat-free Teishoku lunch sets with rice and various side dishes from April 3 to 9 (Holy Monday to Easter Sunday), with the price starting at P850++ per set. Yawaragi’s Easter brunch offerings include robatayaki-grilled yakitori, assorted fresh sashimi, Japanese hot dishes, and signature roast carving. To top off the springtime celebration, children can join egg painting activities and entertainment. The Easter brunch is available on April 9 from noon to 3 p.m. for P3,700++ per person. The hotel, located at Newport World Resorts, offers the Haru room packages which include a special welcome amenity, daily breakfast for two adults and two children, P2,000 food and beverage credits at Yamazato Restaurant, and access to the fitness center and outdoor swimming pool. The Haru room package price starts at P15,000 net per night. Booking dates are from March 20 to April 10 for the stay period beginning April 1 to 15.

Easter party at Eastwood Richmonde Hotel

EASTWOOD Richmonde Hotel has an array of exciting promotions and activities guests of all ages can enjoy. It will be a Beary Happy Easter at Eastwood Richmonde’s kiddie party on April 9, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Ballroom and Amberley-Belmont Rooms. The event includes a snack buffet and food carts, Easter egg hunt, kiddie show with musical performances, and a bear-themed costume contest, plus photo booth, loot bags, games and prizes. Tickets are P1,499 net per child or adult. Children two years old and below are free if accompanied by a paying adult. During the Holy Week holiday from April 6 to 8, the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, Eastwood Café+Bar, will serve a merienda buffet from 2:30 to 5 p.m. The Filipino snacks including pancit canton, arroz caldo, turon, sapin-sapin, halo-halo and more. The buffet is priced at P499 net, inclusive of a glass of iced tea. Come Easter Sunday, Eastwood Café+Bar will be presenting its newest weekend lunch buffet spread. Consisting of international favorites like roast beef short plate, maki rolls, hot pot, lechon belly roll, and many more, the Sunday Lunch Buffet will feature a Greek station with lamb shank and fish, plus a choice of tzatziki, skordalia or tabbouleh sauce. Priced at P1,499 net, it comes with bottomless iced tea and coffee. Children age six to 12 get a 50% discount while toddlers five years old and below eat for free. Richmonde’s Easter Eggsperience Room Packages, available from April 1 to 10, provide three rate options guests can choose from. For a no-frills stay, rates start at P3,800 net, which is good for room accommodation for up to two adults and two children five years old and below. For as low as P5,600 net, get inclusions of breakfast buffet for two and P500 dining credits that can be used for food and beverage orders at Eastwood Café+Bar or from room service. Then there’s the Easter Celebration Package, available on April 8 and 9, starting at P8,600 net which includes breakfast buffet for two, dining credits worth P500, and two tickets to the hotel’s April 9 Easter Party. All rates include complimentary use of the pool and gym, a 20% discount on restaurant and room service orders, and a 15% discount on all services of Lumiere Skin and Spa located beside the hotel’s mall entrance. For inquiries and bookings, call 8570-7777, 0917-531-6867 or e-mail stay@eastwoodrichmonde.com.

Ortigas Malls hold Easter egg hunts

ORTIGAS Malls have their own activities on Easter Sunday for kids and kids at heart. Greenhills goes to the farm with its Barn Eggsploration on Easter Sunday. Children can go hunting for Easter eggs with farm animals at the mall. Guests can register by scanning the barcode on their Ortigas Community Card, and spending an accumulated or single purchase worth P1,500 from March 17 to April 9 to register and participate. They may claim their tickets at the concierge area on the second floor of Centermall. At Tiendesitas, Easter Sunday takes on a Hawaiian luau theme. The Hawaiian Eggventure will feature balloon twisting, and egg and face painting from 1-2 p.m., an egg hunt from 2-3 p.m., and a luau mini musical show from 3-4 p.m. Guests can register by scanning the barcode on their Ortigas Community Card, and spending an accumulated or single purchase worth P1,000 from March 17 to April 9 to register and participate. Meanwhile, Estancia Mall will feature Pororo and Friends for an Easter Eggventure where kids hunt for eggs with them. Guests can register by scanning the barcode on their Ortigas Community Card, and spending an accumulated or single purchase worth P2,000 from March 17 to April 9. Tickets can be claimed at the concierge area at the ground floor of the East Wing. Register for an Ortigas Community Card via the Ortigas Malls app.

Easter traditions at Peninsula Manila

THE PENINSULA Manila invites guests to celebrate Holy Week — April 5 to 8 — and Easter Sunday and Monday on April 9 and 10 with a variety of activities and experiences for the whole family. On Easter Sunday, the hotel will hold the “It’s a Small World” Easter Adventure and Egg Hunt” at the Rigodon Ballroom. There will be numerous activities from face painting and Easter toy making, to Easter egg coloring and magic shows, and a visit from the Easter Bunny, who will be helping children fill their Easter baskets with eggs hidden in the “It’s a Small World” maze. Children from one to 12 can join the event which will run from 2:30 to 5 p.m. A lavish afternoon merienda buffet will be served in the ballroom. The egg hunt costs P4,000 for one child 12 years old and below including one adult, and P2,800 for an additional child or adult. The Lobby invites guests to a Filipino merienda, “EveryBunny’s Merienda Buffet,” featuring a selection of regional dishes from 2:30 to 5 p.m., April 6 to 8 (Maundy Thursday to Black Saturday). The merienda is available for P3,800 (with a flute of Champagne), P2,800 (adult), and P1,400 (children below 12). Meanwhile, The Lobby is serving the “Catch of the Day” seafood platter from April 6 to 10 (Maundy Thursday to Easter Monday), from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Good for two persons, the platter costs P4,500. During the long Easter weekend, The Lobby is going to have its own version of old-time ice cream parlors where they’ll be scooping frozen treats like the “Tropicana” and “Strawberry Blondie” sundaes as well as serving ice cream by the scoop. It will be open from April 6 to 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with sundaes going for P590 and P250 per scoop. Over at Escolta, it will be serving the all-you-can-eat “I Sea Buffet” Seafood Dinner Buffet from April 6 to 9, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., for P3,800 for adults and P1,900 for children below 12. For Easter Sunday brunch, it will be serving the “Hoppy Easter Buffet Extravaganza” from noon to 3 p.m., for P7,000 (with free-flowing Champagne for two hours), P4,500 for adults, and P2,250 for children below 12. Meanwhile, Old Manila will serve the “Fruits de Mer” Seafood Menu on April 8 from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Old Manila Chef de Cuisine Domenico Nicolino presents a five-course Easter dinner menu where seafood flown in fresh weekly from Europe and South America takes center stage. The dinner is P6,000 per person. Over at Spices, there is the “Hooked on Crab” Eat-All-You-Can Crab Feastserved from April 5 to 10, for lunch at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and again for dinner at 6 to 10 p.m., for P2,000 per person. The Peninsula Boutique will offer “The Easter Bunny’s Favorites,” an Easter selection of cakes, hot cross buns, cakes, pastries, and other Easter treats, daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotel also has an “It’s Hip to Hop to The Peninsula this Easter” room package. Rates start at P14,200 for a Deluxe Room (exclusive of taxes) and includes a breakfast buffet in Escolta for two adults and two children (12 years old and below) and one passport for one child and one adult to the egg hunt on Easter Sunday. Stay dates are April 6, 7, 8, and 9. For inquiries or more information call 8887-2888 ext. 6630 (Rooms Reservations) or e-mail reservationPMN@peninsula.com or ext. 6694 (Restaurant Reservations), or e-mail diningPMN@peninsula.com.or visit peninsula.com.

Easter festivities at Conrad Manila

CONRAD Manila concludes the Lenten season and celebrates the coming holidays with festivities such as the “Easter Feast” at Brasserie on 3, Easter goodies from Bru Coffee Bar, and an “Afternoon Tea by the Bay” at C Lounge. Available on Easter Sunday, April 9, Executive Chef Warren Brown will offer an Easter-themed buffet spread at Brasserie on 3, the hotel’s all-day restaurant. Buffet highlights include Sustainable Seafood Paluto, Prime Ribs, as well as a Dessert Station with traditional Easter favorites such as chocolate bunnies and eggs, complemented by kakanin or Filipino rice cakes from different regions. The “Easter Feast” is priced at P3,500 nett per person, available for lunch and dinner. Children dining at any of Conrad Manila’s F&B outlets with their parents or adult companions can come in Easter costumes and take part in special Kiddie Afternoon Activities such as the traditional Easter Egg Hunt, face painting, balloon twisting, magic show and more. The Easter Egg Festival is open from noon to 4 p.m. at the Roosevelt function room. The C Lounge pairs signature teas with delicately hand-crafted sweet and savory Easter-inspired light bites including lemon tartlet, macarons, and mango panna cotta, among others. Available for the whole month of April from 2 to 4 p.m., “Afternoon By The Bay” at C Lounge is priced at P2,688++. Until April 9, The Bru Coffee Bar offers a selection of Easter Chocolate Bunnies, Surprise Eggs, Signature cakes and more, all available to order online for takeaway or delivery. Prices start at P150 net. Finally, the Conrad Spa is offering “Easter Bliss,” a package that includes a coffee scrub followed by its signature healing massage, complemented by BRU Coffee Bar’s specialty coffees. The package, priced at P5,000, is available throughout April. For inquiries or reservations, call 8833-9999 or e-mail conradmanila@conradhotels.com.

Easter treats at Newport World Resorts

INTEGRATED property Newport World Resorts has lined up offers to entertain the whole family this Easter, from hotel stays and dining treats to fantastic events. At the Manila Marriott Hotel, an Easter Wonderland awaits on Easter Sunday, April 9, with festive food, a friendly mascot, and a magician for P3,900 net per person. Kids who join the Easter Egg Hunt can win vouchers and gift certificates for the most eggs collected. The Hilton Manila’s Kusina Sea Kitchens will serve an Easter Sunday Buffet Brunch. Meanwhile, the Ballroom gets dressed up with fun kiddie Easter activities from inflatable castles, face painting, magic shows and so much more. Kusina’s Easter buffet with access to its Easter activities and games at the Ballroom is priced at P3,500++ per adult and child. Doors open at 11 a.m. The Sheraton Manila Hotel celebrates with an Easter Sunday party at S Kitchen, with buffet, egg hunting and decorating activity, and access to games and loot bags. For P3,888 per person. Hotel Okura Manila suggests a staycation with the Haru (Spring) Room Packages available for rates starting at P15,000 net per night. On Easter Sunday, its restaurant Yawaragi serves a bountiful Japanese-inspired celebration for P3,700++ per person. Newport Mall’s restaurants are also marking the occasion with seafood fare taking center stage. There is Filipino restaurant Crisostomo’s Lenten Special Savory Seafood Sinugba; Wolfgang’s Steakhouse offers Tuna Tartar, Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, and Lobster Salad; while Nikkei Robata serves fresh Hokkaido Scallops. After dining, take the kids to the Easter Party at The Plaza at the second floor of Newport Mall. To join, guests need to present a single purchase receipt worth at least P1,000 from the ToysRUs Toy Fair, and a single receipt worth P1,000 from any of Newport Mall’s dining, shopping, amusement, and wellness establishments, and Newport Cinemas dated April 3-8. At the Easter Party, kids can try out some of the hottest toys of the year, join an Easter egg hunt, a costume contest, and play games. Book an overnight stay in a standard room at the Holiday Inn Express Manila-Newport City between April 5 to 10 and get access to the Easter Party at Newport Mall on April 9. Newport Mall’s operating schedule has been adjusted in observance of the Holy Week. On April 2-6, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the mall will be closed on April 7, and reopen on April 8-9, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Circus is coming to Alabang Town Center

THIS Easter, the circus comes to town at the Alabang Town Center. The festivities run from April 8 to 10. At the center of it all is the Digital Circus Ring at the Activity Center. Children can get creative in drawing and coloring their own circus animal and see them come to full view on the large LED screen. There will also be circus animals in large 3D format, and circus games like dunk tank and foam blasters which will be open to all those who want to play. Soft play games will also be available for kids three years old and below. On Easter Sunday, there will be an Easter Egg Hunt. There will be five batches scheduled throughout the day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. And each lucky child who finds the golden egg will be eligible to participate in the grand raffle and get the chance to win a brand-new Nintendo OLED. Children ages two to seven years old are scheduled to hunt at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; those ages eight to 12 years get their turn at 1 and 4:30 p.m.; and the 6 p.m. hunt is for kids ages two to 12 years old. To participate in the Easter weekend activities, visitors will need a Cirque du Animaux wristband which may be obtained by going to the concierge and presenting a single or accumulated receipts worth P2,000 for each child. To join the hunt on Sunday, an additional single or accumulated receipt worth P1,000 must be presented. For soft play games, a Soft Play wristband must be acquired by presenting a single receipt worth P500 for each toddler. For those who only want to participate in the Easter Egg Hunt, a single or accumulated receipts worth P3,000 is required. Slots are limited for the Easter Egg Hunt.

Century City Mall Easter events

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Century City Mall with Easter Sunday’s Art & Mystery. This all-day event (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), in collaboration with Mystery Manila, Sip & Gogh, and Taters, is filled with family-friendly activities. Shoppers must present a P500 receipt from any Century City Mall store dated April 9 to join in on the fun at Level 1, Main Atrium. Participants need solve four stations of Mystery Manila games.T hey can also practice their creativity with Sip & Gogh’s Easter Egg-painting activity. Taters will provide all participants with free popcorn before they leave the activity area. Visitors who dress up as the Easter Bunny can go to the Concierge to claim two free cinema passes. Century City Mall will be closed on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. Mall hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. will resume on Black Saturday. Century City Mall is located at Century City, Kalayaan Ave. corner Salamanca St., Makati City.

Sweet Easter at Crimson Hotel

Hop on over to Crimson Hotel Filinvest City Manila this Easter weekend for egg-citing activities, dining options, and staycation packages. On April 9, the Crimson Grand Ballroom will transform into a candy land. There will be games, a special egg hunt, an interactive show, costume and egg-decorating contests, and an Easter snack buffet. Tickets cost P1,350 net per person. Café Eight will offer an Easter Sunday Buffet Brunch on April 9 from noon onwards for P2,600 per person. In addition, Baker J and Firehouse Pizza have prepared Easter treats. Baker J’s Easter-themed cake is available in two sizes: a whole cake for P950 and a mini cake for P300 net. Firehouse Pizza is offering an Easter Bundle that includes classic pizza, a signature pizza, a chicken platter, a pasta platter, and a chocolate Stracciatella dessert for P3,200 net. For the Easter and long weekend holidays, the hotel offers staycation packages start at just P7,999 for a Deluxe room for one night or P13,300 for a two-night stay. Each package includes two tickets to the Easter Adventure in Candy Land on April 9, a special Easter welcome amenity, and other exclusive perks. To get tickets to the Easter Adventure in Candy Land event, visit https://bit.ly/eastercandyland. To reserve a table for the Easter Sunday Brunch Buffet, visit https://bit.ly/cafe8eastersunday. For room reservation, visit www.crimsonhotel.com/manila.