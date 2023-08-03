Dining In/Out (08/03/23)

1 of 6

Newport World Resorts celebrates International Beer Day

INTERNATIONAL Beer Day is celebrated across the globe on Aug. 4 and Newport World Resorts is celebrating the occasion. Its bars, from The Grand Bar and Lounge at the Newport Grand Wing all the way to Bar 360 at the Newport Garden Wing, will offer promos and deals. Enjoy unlimited draft beer from the tap for P1,200 net per person. Swing by El Calle Food and Music Hall for a fill of draft light beers, with their Buy 1-Get 1 Deal for P150 net. Over at Hilton Manila’s Port Bar, order a Beer Flight and sample four craft beers with a choice of bar bites (including truffle chicken wings, loaded nachos, salt and pepper squid, or soft tuna taco sisig). The Beer Flight set is available for P888++ per order. Port Bar is also running a special of Local Craft Beers for P329 net on 100ml of Double IPA, Pilsner, Honey Ale, and Mango Nation Hazy. At the Marriott Hotel Manila, take a Crazy Carabao Flight for the night and enjoy a sampler of Crazy Carabao’s signature brews of IPA, Golden Ale, and Pilsner. The Crazy Carabao Flight is available at The Greatroom for P300 net. Go international with Beer Day celebrations and have Chimaek, a classic Korean pairing of fried chicken and beer. At Oori, Sheraton Manila Hotel’s specialty Korean restaurant, Korean Beer and Chicken pairings are available for the special occasion. For P999 nett, get two Korean beers and dakgangjung or boneless fried chicken. Head down to The Lounge at the ground floor for Crazy Carabao draft beers available in Indian Pale Ale, Golden Ale, and Pilsner and get a 50% discount on the second round of drinks for every 630ml order. Once the clock hits 5 p.m., party at KAO Manila at The Plaza Garden, Newport Mall. The Beer Happy Hour on Beer Day gives guests one free bottle for every purchase of five Heineken Original or Silver beers. For more information on Newport World Resorts’ International Beer Day offers, visit www.newportworldresorts.com.

AirAsia Philippines introduces plant-based inflight meals

AIRASIA PHILIPPINES, through food services arm Santan, rolls out a healthier, plant-based alternative of its Filipino favorite Sisig Meal for guests flying with the airline. The Guilt-Free Sisig is perfect for vegetarians and passengers looking for a healthier version of the top-selling dish. “With the introduction of AirAsia Philippines’ first plant-based meal, we celebrate the diversity of our guests and ensure that each passenger, whether vegetarian or those aiming to be more health-conscious, can savor the experience of flying with AirAsia,” AirAsia Country Head for Communications and Public Affairs and Spokesperson Steve Dailisan was quoted as saying in a statement. To bring the Guilt-Free Sisig to AirAsia Philippines’ customers, Santan partnered with Green Rebel, an Indonesian-based food tech start-up. According to the brand, Green Rebel’s offerings are clean-labeled and made with natural and non-GMO ingredients and specifically made to mimic the taste and feel of uniquely Asian cuisine. The move by AirAsia Philippines to introduce plant-based in-flight meals is part of a wider effort to bring healthier food options to AirAsia’s passengers across different locations, including Malaysia and Thailand. AirAsia’s Guilt-Free Sisig is available for P190 if pre-booked and P250 if ordered onboard. It is encouraged to book in-flight meals, refreshments, and other flight add-ons at least 24 hours prior to departure.

Krispy Kreme releases M&M’s Collection

ON ITS 86th birthday, Krispy Kreme is collaborating with another childhood favorite, M&M’s. The collection includes a classic Chocolate Iced topped with M&M’s, an unglazed ring doughnut dipped in dark chocolate coating and topped with M&M’s milk chocolate; Chocolate Candy Surprise filled with M&M’s, a shell doughnut filled with M&M’s milk chocolate, dipped in red chocolate coating and topped with “M” candy topper; and the White Chocolate Cake topped with M&M’s, an unglazed vanilla cake dipped in white chocolate, drizzled with red and dark chocolate coating, topped with rainbow nonpareils and M&M’s milk chocolate. Krispy Kreme added the Mini Chocolate Iced topped with M&M’s, an unglazed mini ring doughnut dipped in dark chocolate coating and topped with M&M’s milk chocolate. These are available in all Krispy Kreme stores nationwide until Aug. 31, starting at P70.

The Whisky Library opens at Newport World Resorts

IN JULY, the Newport World Resorts officially opened its newest signature bar, The Whisky Library. Behind the russet brick and mortar facade, the bar-cum-lounge serves fine aged Scottish and international single malt whiskies from leading producers. The collection is highlighted by the Dalmore Constellation Series that can be enjoyed exclusively at The Whisky Library. There are other sought-after brands such as Tamnavulin and an assortment of liquors from brandy and Moutai to wine and beer. An expansive range of premium Old and New World cigars are perfect partners to The Whisky Library’s list of over 240+ selected whiskies. From Cuban puros to robust Nicaraguan and Dominican tobacco, these cigars are kept in tailor-made German humidors. The cigar bar also presents an assortment of gentler beverages and gourmet options for pairing including a USDA Beef Sirloin cooked sous vide garnished with dehydrated mushrooms and dark beer pear chutney. The Whisky Library’s mixologist team offers a bespoke cocktail menu. These are also available in non-alcoholic options. Chandeliers illuminate the two-story lounge, bottles line the 45-seat bar, surrounded by chestnut wood-paneled walls and brick pillars. A spiral staircase leads to the overlooking private nooks. The Whisky Library is open daily from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., located at the 2F Grand Wing, Newport World Resorts. For more information on The Whisky Library, visit www.newportworldresorts.com.

Lifemalls by Filinvest, Mercato Centrale partner on food fest

OUTDOOR food lifestyle market Mercato Centrale has announced its return to the south via a partnership with Lifemalls by Filinvest. The collaboration kicked off with the launch of the Food Festival by Mercato Centrale at Festival Mall Alabang, the inaugural Lifemall to host the food market. The food festival, which features live music performances from handpicked buskers, has food booths at the mall’s Water Garden Park. The food market features 15 to 20 food booths offering diverse cuisines including Korean, Japanese, Indian, and Middle Eastern. The participating merchants and vendors include Bagnet Patong, Uncle Kim’s, Moyumie Shawarma, Chicago, Steak Garage, JD’s Takoyaki, Supreme Hungarian, For Heaven’s Shake, City of Drinks, El Angelicious Empanada, Grub StrEAT, Mamay’s Ihaw, Royal Tea Shots, Smoke Addict and Crispy Addict. Mercato Centrale at Festival Mall Alabang operates from 4 to 10 p.m., Thursdays to Sundays until Dec. 31. Additionally, Filinvest’s Fora Mall Tagaytay will also host Mercato Centrale from Sept. 4, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

Shopwise opens at the New Gateway Mall 2

SHOPWISE opened its newest store at the New Gateway Mall 2 in Araneta City on July 28. The newest grocery at the Quezon City area spans around 4,000 sq.m. of the new mall’s lower ground floor, conveniently situated near the mall grand entrance and beside the mall basement parking for better accessibility. Shopwise is a one-stop, no membership fee international shopping destination filled with groceries, general merchandise, home essentials, and appliances from trusted international brands. The new Shopwise houses fresh, locally grown produce straight from the farm as well as brands from across the globe such as Post, Kellogg’s, Stash, Nescafe, Folgers Arizona, Langers, Old Orchard, Pringles, Planters, Wonderful Pistachios, Dr. Pepper, Coke Cherry, Canada Dry, Barq’s root beer, Fanta, Aveeno, and Ecos. Shopwise also has premium chilled beef from Australia, a wide assortment of wines, and a well-stocked deli with a wide selection of cheeses and cold cuts. Asian treats, including Korea’s No Brand and Pan-Asian favorite Meadows. Oster, Martha Stewart, Gibson Home, Pyrex, Corelle, Farberware, Pioneer Woman, and Lauren Taylor are also available for the wise shopper’s home essential needs. Shopwise International Grocery Shopping is among the new mall stores and attractions at the New Gateway Mall 2. The mall will house over 400 brands, about 150 restaurants and food outlets, and attractions like the Quantum Skyview and Sagrada Familia Church — all located in a transit-oriented mixed-used hub.

Google’s Bard is a new assistant in the kitchen

BARD, Google’s artificial intelligence (AI), can be one’s new assistant in the kitchen. Available in over 40 languages, Bard can make recommendations and actual recipes because it has the ability to digest vast amounts of data, including food trends and ingredient combinations. Then the algorithms analyze this information to develop an understanding of flavor profiles and popular dishes. AI does not replace humans in creating recipes, of course. But when undecided on what to cook, trying to come up with a menu, especially with picky kids, Bard can spark inspiration. For 30-minute recipes for rainy days, for example simply ask it with prompts like “What healthy recipes can I cook on a rainy day?” When asked, some of Bard’s rainy-day suggestions were: Chicken Noodle Soup, classic comfort food for a rainy day that is easy to make and can be customized; Beef Stroganoff, a hearty beef dish that is easy to make and can be served over rice or noodles; Pasta with Pesto Sauce, a great way to use up leftover pesto, just boil the noodles; Veggie Omelette; and Grilled Salmon with Roasted Vegetables.