Dining In/Out (08/17/23)

Fog City Creamery releases lactation-boosting ice cream

FOG CITY Creamery now offers a delicious helping hand to breastfeeding mothers — lactation ice cream. “We partnered with Vpharma and used its Mega-Malunggay and Herbilogy products to formulate our lactation ice cream flavors, enriched with galactagogues [food that’s thought to boost the production of breast milk], such as fenugreek, oats, malunggay, and malt, to enhance milk production, and achieve breastfeeding goals,” said Edy Gamboa-Liu, managing director of Fog City Creamery, in a statement. Fog City Creamery’s lactation ice cream flavors — Mega-Malunggay, Herbilogy Breastfeeding Milk Tea, and Herbilogy Choco Malt Oat Praline with Fenugreek — are available at its kiosk at P1 Power Plant Mall in Makati City or by order via 0917-883-3344 or fogcitycreamery@gmail.com

Jollibee launches Peach Crumble Sundae

AVAILABLE for a limited time only in Luzon stores is Jollibee’s newest dessert offering — the Peach Crumble Sundae which blends sweet peach fruit chunks from the fast-food giant’s Peach Mango Pie and the brand’s signature creamy vanilla soft serve, plus butter cookie crumble and caramel sauce. The Peach Crumble Sundae will be available for P59 in all Jollibee stores around Luzon for a limited time only. It is available via dine-in, take-out, drive-through, and delivery.

Goldilocks introduces the Rainbow Magic cake

GOLDILOCKS Philippines introduces its newest colorful offering, the Rainbow Magic cake — a three-layered cake that is a rainbow explosion of ube (purple yam), strawberry, and vanilla-flavored chiffon filled with ube and strawberry butter crème. The cake is covered with vanilla icing topped with rainbow-colored rosette and sprinkles. Available at Goldilocks outlets, it can also be ordered via Grabfood and Foodpanda, and through www.goldilocksdelivery.ph

Sheraton Manila Bay celebrates the tastes of the archipelago

SHERATON Manila Bay will hold the special “Flavors from the Shores” dinner on Aug. 24 at the &More by Sheraton restaurant. The four-part menu centers around freshly caught seafood from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Complementing the dishes are cocktails fashioned in partnership with Destileria Limtuaco & Co., Inc. The dinner starts with Salungo, a sea urchin and shrimp ravioli, with a king oyster, mushroom, and sea urchin sauce. This is paired with the Manille Spritz — Manille liqueur de calamansi, prosecco, sparkling water, and basil leaves. The next course is Litob, a gigantes scallop flambe with lima beans puree. It is paired with a Mangga’t Suman cocktail, blending mango rum liqueur, mango puree, coconut horchata, and pandan. The main dish is Bariles — Gensan tuna crudo, crab aligue, coconut cream, and fresh tuna and avocado spring roll. The Halimuyak cocktail comes with a fusion of gin, Dalandan liqueur, Jasmine green tea, orange, and lime. Diner ends with Luzviminda Trio dessert: buko pie, coconut mousse, piaya on tablea truffles, sikwate sauce, budbud, durian ice cream, and fresh mango. This is paired with the Merienda cocktail, featuring butter-washed rum, Amadeo coffee liqueur, espresso, and grated quezo de bola. For reservations call 5318-0788 or e-mail sh.mnlsb.fnb@sheraton.com. Sheraton Manila Bay is at M. Adriatico corner Gen. Malvar Streets, Malate, Manila.

It is mooncake season at Newport World Resorts

THE MID-AUTUMN Festival falls in September this year, and the Newport World Resorts celebrates this with its signature mooncake collection. The pastries that come in ube (purple yam), red bean, and lotus flavors. Packaged in a lantern box, a set of four is available for P3,888 net. The single Shanghai Ube mooncake is available for P238, Red Bean for P378, and Crispy Ube and Lotus for P478 net. The signature mooncake collection will be available the whole month of September at the Newport Garden Wing restaurants: Garden Wing Cafe, Victoria Harbour Cafe, Happy 8, and Newport Grand Wing’s Silk Road. Contact 7908-8009 or 0917-878-8856 for pre-orders this August until Sept. 1. Meanwhile, the Marriott Hotel Manila has its own Gold Mooncake Box with flavors like Red lotus paste with salted duck egg yolk, White lotus paste with salted duck egg yolk, Durian, and Wine cranberry. Available for the whole month of September, each piece is priced at P588, while a box of four is priced at P3,388 and a box of six is P4,388. Every purchase of Marriott Manila’s mooncakes supports a worthy cause with part of the proceeds given to a chosen beneficiary of Marriott Worldwide Business Councils-Philippines. Pre-order discounts apply for orders confirmed by Sept. 8. For inquiries or reservations, call 0917-584-9553, 0917-624-5980 or e-mail manilamarriottrestaurants@marriott.com.

Seattle’s Best Coffee offers new Black Sesame Oat series

SEATTLE’S Best Coffee is expanding the plant-based milk options in its menu as it introduces the Black Sesame Oat Series, featuring the creamy taste of Oatside oat milk, enhanced with the delicate flavor of black sesame. Meant for those looking for a healthier milk alternative for their coffee, this innovation with Oatside is made with oats that contains beta glucans, which is said to be good for the heart, reduces cholesterol, boosts immunity, and is low in saturated fats. Now available in all Seattle’s Best Coffee stores nationwide, the range has three selections: Iced Black Sesame Oat, an over ice creation made with black sesame, espresso and oat milk; Black Sesame Oat Javakula, an ice blended drink made with black sesame, espresso, and oat milk topped with whipped cream; and, Black Sesame Oat Javanilla, a velvety blended drink made with black sesame ice cream, espresso, oat milk and garnished with soft whipped cream on top. The Black Sesame Oat Series is also available to order for dine-in, take-out, pick-up, and delivery through Grabfood, Foodpanda, and FB Messenger (@seattlesbestcoffeephilippines).

Heineken releases beer for the Filipino palate

PREMIUM lager maker Heineken’s Heineken Silver is now available at favorite bars and restaurants throughout the Philippines. The drink is designed with the Filipino palate in mind. In Metro Manila it is available at Clubhouse at The Palace, the day-to-night club KAO Manila, and the New York-inspired club NoKal. Metro restaurants like bar-resto chain Hard Rock Café are also serving the lager. At La Union, it is available at Port San Juan. Cebuanos can find Heineken’s latest brew at nightlife lounges like Trademark and Sentral, and the Apex Super Club. In Davao, Heineken Silvercan be found at both Pre-Game Socials and 199x Coffee + Bar, and at Noon Gastropub.

Moonleaf Tea Shop x Mobile Legends Bang Bang

MOONLEAF Tea Shop brings the gaming and milk tea communities together with a collaboration with mobile game, Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB). This collaboration includes in-game prizes of skins and diamonds to in-store teas from August to September. Moonleaf will be launching the Beyond The Clouds menu that features drinks inspired by the game’s newest hero skins: Okinawa Milk Tea x Kagura, Wintermelon Milk Tea x Edith, and Passion Fruit Tea x Xavier. These drinks will retail from P95 to P115 each. There will also be special co-branded cup sleeves that showcase these new skins. Selected Moonleaf branches will be dressed up in MLBB-inspired decor and customers can also take home a Moonleaf x Mobile Legends co-branded key ring when they purchase drinks from the Beyond The Clouds menu. The partnership also launches the Barkada Fight Promowhere the game is played in selected shops, with skins and posters up for grabs. The Dagupan, General Trias, Mindanao Ave., Matatag, and Kalibo Moonleaf branches are the venues. There is also the online Quiz Challenge, the Moonleaf X MLBB Fanart Contest, a Pose and Post Photo Contest, and a Weekly Community Game on Moonleaf’s social media pages. For full promo mechanics, visit www.moonleaf.ph/moonleaf-x-mlbb and check out ph-mpl.com for the newest updates on Mobile Legends Bang Bang.