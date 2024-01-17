Arts & Culture (01/17/24)

1 of 7

Yuchengco family offers glimpse of artworks, memorabilia

The Yuchengco family is offering a glimpse into their privately held art collection, including never-before-seen artworks by Helen Yuchengco Dee, in an exhibit held at the Yuchengco Museum in Makati. Dubbed Timeless Collections, the exhibition which spans multiple floors of the museum, includes works by national hero Jose Rizal, and National Artists Fernando Amorsolo, Victorio Edades, Arturo Luz, Vicente Manansala, Ang Kiukok, Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera, Cesar Legaspi, and HR Ocampo. It also features modern and contemporary art by Anita Magsaysay Ho, Norma Belleza, Angelito Antonio, E. Aguilar Cruz, and FB Concepcion. Most of the pieces are from a rich collection of memorabilia of the late Alfonso Yuchengco. Timeless Collections was organized by Y Museum in partnership with the Wealth Management unit of the Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC).

Sarah del Rosario’s paintings to benefit sick kids

The first thing one notices when gazing at the paintings of Sarah Grace Del Rosario is the profusion of flowers — clasped in hands, covering heads. Sometimes, the faces are featureless, just blank spaces on which the viewer can project their imagination. Del Rosario is still in the process of finding her style , after all, the full time artist based in Nueva Ecija only began painting in earnest in October 2020. In one series of paintings, the textured and multi-colored roses that crown a young girl’s head seem to invite the viewer to touch them. Her mixed media pieces incorporate dense acrylics and natural crystals like jade, onyx, obsidian, quartz, clear quartz and amethyst. “I love mixing dried flowers on my paintings and sculpting textures for my abstracts. I love adorning my fishes with natural stones and crystals so if ever a visually impaired person comes to discover my art, they can feel it and appreciate it,” said the artist. Since 2020, she has raised over P2 million from the sale of her paintings that have been donated directly to severely ill children coming from different parts of the country. For Of Blooms and their Stories, her first solo show at ARTablado Robinsons Galleria, the artist has created 30 paintings that will benefit as many child patients. “Each painting represents a child battling life threatening diseases with 100% of the proceeds for each painting sold going to the child.” Of Blooms and Their Stories is on view until January 31.

CCP National Theatre Live to show The Crucible

FOR the new year, the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) National Theatre Live is screening American playwright Arthur Miller’s dark and chilling play The Crucible at Ayala Malls Cinemas at Greenbelt 3 on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. Set in the Puritan New England town of Salem, Massachusetts, The Crucible is based on historical accounts leading up to the infamous 1692 witch trials. The regular ticket price for the screening is P250, with a special discounted price for students of P150. A Senior Citizen Discount for non-Makati residents and PWDs will be given, while all senior citizens with Makati resident IDs shall be allowed free entry as mandated by local government regulations. Tickets are available via sureseats.com.

REP launches The Bridge Project skills exchange initiative

Theater company Repertory Philippines (REP) has teamed up with the Meridian International College (MINT) in a collaboration that provides free masterclasses to help uplift Filipino theatrical talent. The partnership was formalized on Jan. 8, kicking off the roll-out of The Bridge Project to be conducted by REP’s 2024 season opener Betrayal’s lineup of theater professionals. The play’s director, Victor Lirio, leads The Bridge Project together with London’s West End-based Filipino actors James Bradwell, James Cooney, and Vanessa White, and New York-based Filipino creatives, set designer Miguel Urbino and sound designer Fabian Obispo. For updates or inquiries, visit REP’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Instituto Cervantes brings flamenco jazz to Cebu, Manila

FILIPINO audiences are invited to experience the new harmonies of flamenco guitarist Melón Jiménez and flutist Lara Wong in their first ever concerts in the Philippines this January. Instituto Cervantes de Manila, in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain and the Arts Council of Cebu Foundation, is presenting Confluencias, on Jan. 23, at 7 p.m., at the Casino Español de Cebu, and on Jan. 29, at 7 p.m., at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium at the RCBC Plaza in Makati. The Manila concert will take place through a free RSVP arrangement, with the seating on a first come, first served basis. For updates, visit Instituto Cervantes de Manila’s website or social media pages.

Joy and Daloy to have one-night-only show

THE fusion of Filipino heritage and contemporary experiences, while reimagining femininity in strength, grace, and resiliency, can be seen in the one-night-only dance production, Joy and Daloy, on Jan. 27, 7 p.m., at the Tanghalang Ignacio B. Gimenez (CCP Black Box Theater). Joy and Daloy, a twin-bill production by Daloy Dance Company and choreographer-dancer Joy Alpuerto Ritter, features “ItikLandia” and “BABAE,” imaginative contemporary dances. Created by Daloy Dance Company during their residency at the British School Manila in 2023, “ItikLandia” is inspired by the traditional Filipino folk dance Itik-Itik, but with a unique and thought-provoking twist. Meanwhile, Ritter’s “BABAE” is a 30-minute solo performance piece where the choreographer-dancer reimagines the mystical rituals and power-summoning traditions often associated with women as witches. For ticket inquiries, visit the CCP TIG Box Office or visit TicketWorld.

Cast of Parokya ni Edgar Musical give a sneak peek

THE all-female cast of Buruguduystunstugudunstuy: Ang Parokya ni Edgar Musical gave a short preview of the highly anticipated musical with the song “Harana.” At its first trade show, Natasha Cabrera, Marynor Madamesila, Kyle Napuli, and Tex Ordoñez-De Leon showcased their powerful harmony with their rendition of the song on Jan. 9. The musical is set for an April debut at the Newport Performing Arts Theater. Directed by Dexter M. Santos and written by Rody Vera, it features the music of Parokya ni Edgar. Tickets will soon be available to the public.