Arts&Culture (07/12/23)

Masipag Art Group pays tribute to working-class heroes

In an age of pop cultural superheroes, multiverses and galaxies far, far away, a group of artists decided to give props to the real heroes among us: the laborers who put entire industries upon their backs. “(Our exhibit titled) ‘Dakilang Manggagawa’ (Great Worker) is a tribute to our countrymen who tirelessly sacrifice for the sake of the people. So as a thank you, this is our tribute for them,” said neo-realist painter Naptalie “Rico” Aunzo, founder and president of the Masipag Artist Group (MAG), in a statement in Filipino. The exhibit is ongoing until July 31 at Robinsons Land ARTablado, Upper Ground Floor, Main Mall of Robinsons Antipolo. The participating MAG members are Rico Aunzo; Daniel Dumaguit; Nelson Basa; Pol A. Mesina; Jayson Borlon; Krister Jhude Isip; Rem Kulas; Mori; Hannah Castalone; Ton Muñoz; Efren Saludar; Rodgie Gapayao; Doodz Iligan; Dominic Gomez; Antonio Pacuan, Jr.; Leo De Fraga Torcelino; Joyce Pertez; and Mark Aparato.

Instituto Cervantes hosts lecture on 1762 sacking of Manila

Instituto Cervantes and the UP Department of European Languages, in collaboration with Intramuros Administration, will hold the lecture “1762: The Cultural Sacking of Manila during the British Occupation and the Restoration Project of its Archives,” by Dr. Christina Lee, on July 20, 2 p.m., at Instituto Cervantes’ Intramuros branch (Real Street, Plaza San Luis, Intramuros). Dr. Lee — currently Professor and Acting Chair of the Spanish and Portuguese Department at Princeton University — will discuss the cultural looting of the British Invasion of 1762 and present a project funded by the US and the UK to digitally repatriate books and manuscripts seized from the archives of the Convent of Saint Paul. Using the original index of the archives and subsequent records related to the sale and dispersal of its contents, the project envisions a virtual reconstruction of the library’s materials, ca. 1762. Likewise, it will restore the original systems of knowledge production, modes of access and use of the library. The project also serves as an entry point into the study of Spanish colonialism in the Pacific and the experience of affected communities, especially in the Philippines. Using digital technologies, the reconstructed library will include spaces for transcribing, translating, and annotating materials. The lecture will be conducted in English. Admission is free and open for all on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit Instituto Cervantes’ website http://manila.cervantes.es or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InstitutoCervantesManila.

Larry Alcala exhibit part of Security Bank celebration

In line with one of the pillars of its mission “to build communities sustainably,” Security Bank continues its support for initiatives that value heritage conservation and cultural education. This year, together with the Filipino Heritage Festival, the Bank celebrated National Heritage Month with a series of activities, including exhibits and forums, focused on the promotion of Filipino cultural heritage. Part of the celebration a travelling exhibition co-produced by the Metropolitan Museum of Manila (The M), the Filipino Heritage Festival Inc., and the National Commission for the Culture and the Arts, which pays homage to National Artist for Visual Arts Larry Alcala. “Larry Alcala: Slices of Life, Wit, and Humor” is on view at the Negros Museum until July 31. Among the other events held during the Heritage Festival were “Places of Memory, Places of the Heart: Plazas in the Philippines Exhibit” at The M; a three-day forum in Silay, Negros Occidental to recognize the important role of the youth as the country’s cultural heritage bearers which included of lectures, workshops, and field work; and, a two-night fundraising activity and send-off concert entitled Banyuhay by community acapella chorale group, Los Cantantes De Manila. To know more about Security Bank and its initiatives, visit www.securitybank.com.

PPO goes to Cagayan

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) are set to perform in the province of Cagayan on July 14 at the Alcala Municipal Gymnasium, and on July 16 at the Afusing Daga Elementary School Gymnasium. Both concerts start at 7 p.m., and are free to the public. Dubbed Samiweng ti Away, which translates to “Music of the Countryside,” the concert is a commitment of the CCP and PPO to promote music appreciation through outreach concerts in different communities and regions nationwide. Under the baton of Herminigildo Ranera, the PPO will perform classical pieces as well as contemporary OPM and Broadway music and well-loved Ilocano songs. The Nightingales’ singers Bernadette Mamauag and Keiko Cressida Cayanga will take the spotlight, while Mayor Cristina Antonio, with the Alcala Voice Scholars, will join the stage. With the rehabilitation of the CCP Main Building, the CCP’s programs, shows, and projects have gone beyond the confines of the building and are now bringing its world-class artistic experience to a wider Filipino audience, while promoting and preserving the best of Filipino arts and culture. Visit the CCP website (www.culturalcenter.gov.ph) for more information.

MSO presents Sarasate, Saint-Saëns, & Dvorak

For its second concert of the season, the Manila Symphony Orchestra (MSO) presents Sarasate, Saint-Saëns, & Dvorak at the Ayala Museum on July 20, 7:30 p.m. The MSO will be conducted by Marlon Chen, and will feature critically acclaimed American violinist Odin Rathnam, and 1st Prize NAMCYA Winners: duo violinists, Monica Bacus and Micah Pecson. Co-presented by Standard Insurance, the concert tickets are available at Ticket2Me.

Ballet Philippines opens 54th season with Coppelia

Ballet Philippines (BP) opens its 54th season with Coppelia. At a brunch introducing the season, Ballet Philippines’ President Kathleen Liechtenstein said the choice of opening with Coppelia will showcase the company’s technical prowess in the classical style of dancing. “We are returning to a beloved classic with Coppelia,” she said. “As we dedicate the season to unveiling the Power of Dance, this performance will be an uplifting and inspiring experience that families can share at the theater.” Coppelia will run from Aug. 4 to 6 at the Theatre at Solaire. For tickets, log on to www.ballet.ph or www.ticketworld.com.ph.