Style (11/06/23)

Montblanc pens highlight myths and legends of East Asia

THE MONTBLANC Signs & Symbols collector line highlights the myths and legends of East Asian culture. The line, released annually since 2015, is made up of two collections: “The Legend of Zodiacs,” a writing instrument inspired by the Chinese zodiac sign of the year to come, and “A Journey among Dragons,” a collection that pays homage to the mythical creatures. “The Legend of Zodiacs” edition is dedicated to the dragon, the fifth animal of the Chinese zodiac. The cap of The Dragon Limited Edition 512, made of sterling silver, is decorated with a hand-engraved dragon twisting its body. The abstract pattern on the barrel is decorated with a fine ornamental engraving, inspired by the Chinese symbol for wealth. The cone is set with an amethyst — the birthstone of the dragon sign. The upcoming year of the dragon, 2024, as well as the six previous years of the dragon, are engraved on the cap ring. The cap is crowned with the Montblanc emblem in mother-of-pearl, while the handcrafted rose gold-coated solid gold nib is engraved with the dragon. The special limitation number of The Legend of Zodiacs The Dragon Limited Edition 512 writing instrument is a celebration of the lucky number 8, with 512 being the total of 8x8x8. Meanwhile, The Signs & Symbols A Journey among Dragons The Hovering Dragon Limited Edition 88 features a full-length dragon with blue sapphires for eyes. While its head adorns the hand-engraved sterling silver cap as a raised relief sculpture, its body encircles the writing instrument as an engraving beneath white and light blue lacquer, partly adorned with brilliant cut diamonds. The design is further enriched with fittings made of solid gold and a blue iolite set in the cone. The nib, made of solid gold, has a delicate embossing of auspicious waves for the 9th son of the dragon. The cap is crowned with the Montblanc emblem in mother-of-pearl, inlaid in black onyx, and covered with sapphire glass. Meanwhile, The Hovering Dragon Limited Edition 8 features a hand-engraved dragon on the solid white gold cap and barrel that is embelished with black, grey and blue sapphires. The dragon’s eyes sparkle with blue sapphires, while the fittings in solid gold and iolite in its cone enhance the design. The nib is adorned with a blue sapphire and features an embossing of auspicious waves. The forepart is decorated with an engraving of the dragon’s head while the cap is crowned with a diamond in the shape of the Montblanc emblem, surrounded by brilliant-cut diamonds. Completing the collection are a leather notebook with a drawing of a red dragon, red ink, and sterling silver cufflinks in the shape of a dragon. Montblanc is available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, and Solaire Resort Entertainment City.

Fitflop partners with ICanServe

THE FOOTWEAR company Fitflop has partnered with the non-profit organization ICanServe Foundation, Inc. (ICS) for a fourth year as it promotes early detection of breast cancer. This year, from Oct. 20 until Nov. 15, Fitflop pledges 5% of sales from participating shoe designs to the ICanServe foundation. This collaboration is an opportunity to make a tangible contribution to the breast cancer awareness cause while upgrading their footwear collection. The following designs will be part of the promotions during the campaign period: F-Mode Crochet Flatform Toe-Post Sandals; F-Mode Folded Leather Flatform Toe-Post Sandals; and, Rally Leather/Suede Panel Sneakers. As a way to say thank you, FitFlop is offering all ICanServe volunteers a 20% discount on select FitFlop footwear designs. For more information about FitFlop, its collection of products, and upcoming news, visit their official website, as well as their social media pages (Facebook | Instagram).

JIM Weaver’s 2023 Home Collection of Pinoy flora, fauna

THE SOPHOMORE tablescape collection of silkwear brand JIM Weaver features the flora, fauna, and games of the Philippines. “Like all JIM Weaver pieces, Dagat, Gubat, and Laro, atbp. reflect our desire to make Filipino art accessible through world-class, proudly Pinoy products that easily become part of your day,” said Jenica Siy, one of the four women behind the brand, in a press statement. From silk scarves that became the medium for local artist and JIM Creative Director Isabelle Ocier’s art, the brand expanded to home accessories with the launch of its placemat and coaster sets. Laro, atbp. celebrates childhood games with images of piko, patintero, jackstones, and tumbang preso, in a modern take on the toile de jouy motif. Gubat features trees like the yucca and kalachuchi, with tarsiers perched among the branches. Dagat stars a dugong and a leatherback turtle. JIM Weaver placemats and coasters have a four-layer structure, cork backing, and are lacquer-finished. They are heat resistant for up to 100 degrees Celsius, as well as stain and scuff resistant. Coming in sets of four, they are available at Rustan’s department stores around Metro Manila, Kultura, and online via jimweaverdesigns.com.

Longchamp X Robert Indiana collection out

LONGCHAMP presents Longchamp x Robert Indiana, a tribute to the American artist, featuring Indiana’s evocative LOVE artwork on its iconic Le Pliage bag. Robert Indiana played a central role in the development of assemblage art, hard-edge painting, and Pop Art with work that explores American identity and the power of language. Indiana’s image of the word “love” with its stacked format began its life in 1964 in a series of frottage drawings that Indiana created and sent to friends. The artist further developed his concept through a series of paintings, sculptures, and prints, which made LOVE an icon of 20th-century art and one of the most recognizable works of art in the world. For The Robert Indiana Legacy Initiative, it was important to engage with a brand that respects the integrity of an artist’s work and truly appreciates the impact of Indiana’s genius with color and form. The capsule collection comprises the LOVE image reproduced in three colorways adapted from Indiana’s original artworks, emblazoned across the canvas Le Pliage travel bag, the shoulder bag, and the pouch, as well as two new square iterations of the bag, one tote-sized, the other a mini cross-body style. The leather part of the collection sees the cowhide leather Le Pliage in its XS version embossed with the LOVE image in three monochrome colorways. The emblem also appears as a cowhide leather keychain and printed in red on a white cotton T-shirt and grey cotton sweatshirt, both unisex styles. Meanwhile, a silk scarf pays homage to Indiana’s fascination with numerology, featuring his brightly colored numbers. The collection also features several exclusive bags interpreting additional Indiana artworks. A black cowhide leather Le Pliage XS is available only in the Asia Pacific region and features Indiana’s number eight, a symbol of good luck in Chinese culture, which is embossed in red, the color of celebration and prosperity. A very exclusive edition of a black cowhide leather Le Pliage XS comes embossed with a red LOVE emblem. A yellow Le Pliage tote bag exclusive to the USA features Indiana’s 1963 diptych New Glory Penny, an oil painting based on his design for a new coin commissioned by the magazine Art in America. The partnership is done in collaboration with Artestar, a global licensing agency, and creative consultancy representing high-profile artists, photographers, designers, and creatives. Longchamp is exclusively available at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, and Rustans.com.

Seiko marks 55th year with Honda partnership

TO COMMEMORATE its 55th anniversary, Japanese watchmaker Seiko introduces the Seiko 5 Sports 55th Anniversary Super Cub Limited Edition, in a special collaboration with Japanese automobile manufacturer, Honda. This watch is adorned in bold to muted blue colors and orange accents, inspired by the legendary Super Cub, one of the world’s most-produced motorcycles. With a design that marries contemporary aesthetics with the timeless essence of the first-generation Super Cub introduced in 1958, every intricate detail of this watch beckons to the spirit of exploration. The timepiece is powered by Caliber 4R36 automatic movement and is infused with the original bike’s design elements. The dial captures the iconic Super Cub silhouette, while LumiBrite-treated indexes cleverly echo the headlights and blinkers of the motorcycle. Additionally, the Super Cub’s wing mark adorns the watch’s crown. On each case back, the two-wheeler’s emblem and the words “limited edition” are seen. For a modern twist, a two-toned nylon strap was crafted, bearing the Super Cub logo alongside the original Honda emblem. It is presented in a vintage-style exclusive edition box, reminiscent of the first Super Cub instruction manual. There are only 7,500 units of this watch available worldwide, each one boasting a unique serial number, guaranteeing its authenticity.

Ayala Malls presents PHx Fashion Conference

AYALA MALLS’ BRAVO! Filipino presents this year’s PHx Fashion Conference, a designer-led initiative that aims to inspire fledgling Filipino fashion brands to elevate their operations to a global standard. This conference seeks to discover and honor emerging and seasoned artists, with the goal of aiding their rise to international recognition. The PHx Fashion Conference will be held at Ayala Malls Greenbelt and Ayala Museum on Nov. 17 to 19. It opens on Nov. 17 with a reception the Greenbelt 5 Gallery, with Mariana Zobel de Ayala, Ayala Land, Inc. Senior Vice-President and Leasing and Hospitality Group Head, giving the welcoming remarks. The main is on Nov. 18 to 19 at the Ayala Museum. The PHx Group kicks off with a strategic creative business assessment on Nov. 18, followed by the Fashion Designer Conversations with Norman Rene de Vera and Pam Quiñones. The afternoon is divided into three segments hosted by TFC Press: firstly, The Building Blocks of Fashion, secondly, Strategic Communications through PR and Marketing, and thirdly, Sales, Distribution, and Presentations. Nov. 19 starts with a portfolio review by TFC Press and Norman René de Vera, followed by an introduction to financial technology by GCash. Graphic designer Dan Matutina gives a talk on brand identity and intellectual property, followed by a panel discussion led by TFC Press on the journeys of two cutting-edge Filipino contemporary labels with CJ Cruz of Carl Jan Cruz and Dante Dizon and Noli Coronado of 13 Lucky Monkey. Concluding the event is a post-conference assessment. Tickets are available at www.phxfashion.org. Regular passes at P12,500 grant access to the full PHx Fashion Conference 2023 experience. Students get a discount, with tickets at P10,000. Day Passes cost P7,500. For more information, visit Ayala Malls at www.ayalamalls.com.

Nanis Italian Jewels now at Rustan’s Silver Vault

RUSTAN’S Silver Vault now carries Nanis Italian Jewels. For the discerning palate, this new addition is worth celebrating. The meticulously handcrafted pieces feature contemporary twists in traditional designs, with jewelry made by women, for women. Using 18kt gold hand-engraved in the ancient technique of burin, diamonds, and natural stones, Nanis fuses heritage and artisan craftsmanship, and contemporary aesthetics. Nanis iconic design is the Timeless Boule. Each 18kt gold boule is painstakingly hand-engraved with the ancient millerighe burin technique, resulting in gold pearls that exude grit, sensuality, and elegance. These boules are featured in various Nanis pieces, including the IVY, Soffio, and the Ciliegine earrings.

M&S PHL gets ready for Christmas with beauty gift sets

MARKS & SPENCER (M&S) Philippines gets ready for holiday gift giving with its Beauty Christmas Gift Sets (along with food and wine gifts sets). There are more ranges this year for skin and bath care enthusiasts, packaged in a gold metal crown, and with vegan and vegetarian friendly options. In addition to the Floral Collection and Nature’s Ingredients, there are the rejuvenating scents of Fragrance Society and spa-like experience using Apothecary for the ladies. For the men, there is the Fragrance Society duo. Meanwhile, packaged in a golden metal tray, the food sets come in small, medium and large sizes, with the largest including a bottle or two of wine for the festive occasion. Sets include a variety of pasta for an intimate Italian dinner meal; a coffee, tea or chocolate themed gift; and a confectionery bundle for sweet tooths and more. For wine lovers there are the wine duo trays, packaged in a golden metal basket with three or four chocolate bars around a bottle of wine. The full catalogue can be viewed at bit.ly/MandSChristmasCatalogue2023. Get a P250 gift voucher for every P5,000 purchase of M&S Food and Wine Christmas Gift Sets until Nov. 30, when shopping in stores. Earn Loyalty points by shopping in-store by phone through the M&S Philippines Viber Community at bit.ly/MSPH-VC.

Global leather campaign hails terno as champion

THE LEATHER and Hide Council of America (L&HCA) declared Turn Over, a modern terno of cattle hide and local woven textiles, as the Overall Champion of the 2023 Real Leather, Stay Different Student Design Competition Philippines. The global campaign was organized in partnership with the Philippine Textile Research Institute (PTRI) and the Fashion Accessory Makers of the Philippines (FAMPh). They motivated young creators from across the country to showcase the beauty, durability, and sustainability of leather combined with domestic weaves. Participants were challenged to conceptualize and create original and innovative apparel, accessories, or footwear with 50% genuine leather and 50% natural or indigenous fabric or materials. The top prize went to Andrei Valera, 21, who likewise placed first in the Apparel Category. Inspired by the idea that humans are bound to time, the young artist reimagined the traditional national dress into a modish jacket made from offcuts of cattle hide as well as inabel binakol, a woven textile from Ilocos Sur. Valera is an alumnus of the Fashion Design and Merchandising (FDM) Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB). “The goal is to curate a coat that serves as a time capsule, which lasts a lifetime and is cherished by its potential wearers,” he explained. “It is a quintessential piece that can be passed down through generations.” The Philippine edition of the 2023 Real Leather, Stay Different Student Design Competition was simultaneously conducted alongside regional contests in China, Italy, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the nations from the African and Nordic regions. Valera, together with other national winners, will be flown to Milan, Italy at a future date to present their works on the international scene.