Style (08/19/24)

Rustan’s rewards going green

THIS August, Rustan’s is rewarding green shoppers not just with products, but good deals. Rustan’s Eco Living Elevated is offering a selection of eco-friendly brands and actively supporting labels that advocate environmental stewardship and innovation. These include Grown Alchemist which uses cutting-edge science for skincare that’s both effective and kind to the environment; La Bruket which has luxurious botanical-based formulations; Neal’s Yard Remedies with its herbal remedies and natural formulations; L’Occitane’s range of soaps, lotions, and fragrances crafted with a respect for the environment; MALIN+GOETZ which offers clean, vegan skincare and body care; from the Philippines, For Keeps whose bar soaps, hand sanitizers, and body washes are formulated with clean ingredients; and Jane Iredale which offers mineral cosmetics that guarantee high-performance results while nurturing skin. When it comes to houseware, local company Calfurn offers world-class furniture crafted from indigenous and sustainable materials, while Spanish brand Vidrios Reciclados San Miguel has glassware made from 100% recycled glass. For the kitchen, Natural Elements by KitchenCraft presents an eco-friendly range designed to reduce plastic use. French brand Pebbly provides naturally made items for cooking and entertaining. There are also eco-friendly apparel — Freedom Moses’ genderless slides are made from eco-friendly PCU plastic, while Bohonomad has traditional rope sandals, and swimwear brand Sorbet Island champions inclusivity with a one-size-fits-all range. For jewelry, Anna Zuckermann offers high-quality gems derived through an ethical, violence-free, and ecologically responsible process. In an effort to reduce waste and promote a circular economy, Rustan’s For Keeps is inviting customers to drop off their empty For Keeps bottles at any Rustan’s branch for recycling. Rustan’s Beauty Addict and FSP Members can take advantage of special green offers. Patrons can earn 1,000 bonus FSP points by using their FSP Tote Bag or any tote bag for transactions throughout August. New FSP members who sign up during the weekends of August will receive a free FSP Tote Bag. Learn more at www.rustans.com and @rustansph on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Uniforms made from recycled plastic bottles

UNIVERSAL Robina Corp.’s (URC) Thailand office has stepped up its sustainability efforts with the URGreen Upcycling Uniform Campaign. The regional subsidiary’s campaign promotes the recycling of PET plastic bottles into uniforms. The URGreen Upcycling Uniform Campaign aims to reduce CO 2 emissions by 1.714 kg per shirt. Each uniform shirt is made from 14 recycled 600-ml PET water bottles, which were collected from January to April. URC Thailand collected a total of 21,000 plastic bottles to be turned into polo shirts. By June this year, a total of 1,500 shirts were produced and distributed to employees. The reduced CO2 emissions for all shirts amounted to 2,571kg CO2e, which is equivalent to planting 215 trees. The design of Vichida Pengnum, URC Thailand’s Senior Employee Relations Supervisor, was chosen for the company polo. URC Thailand aims to produce an additional 4,800 shirts in the future, which require 67,000 recycled plastic bottles. Last year, URC Flour had its own upcycling initiative where it partnered with local brands AraPilak and Aecovas Apparel to produce eco-friendly clothing using recycled cotton sacks. In the Philippines, URC produces brands such as Great Taste, C2 Cool & Clean, Piattos, Maxx candy and Cream-O cookies. Its leading regional brands include Lexus, Tivoli, and Fun-O.

Nuxe introduces new Boost collection

THE NUXE Prodigieuse Boost collection aims to boost skin’s radiance with its subtle scented textures. Infused with antioxidant extracts like jasmine, citrus, and Vitamin C, these formulations strengthen and protect skin from external factors, such as wind, pollution, and UV rays. The new Nuxe Prodigieuse Boost Glow-Boosting Serum with Vitamin C (P2,350) is a certified organic serum with a formula that melts into the skin, releasing stabilized Vitamin C and natural-origin hyaluronic acid. The Multi-Correction Glow-Boosting Cream-Gel (P2,450) and Multi-Correction Glow-Boosting Cream (P2,450) brighten, smooth, and relax skin, and fade the first signs of aging. The cream is meant for normal to dry skin, while the gel is for normal to combination skin. The Multi-Correction Eye Balm-Gel (P2,150) rejuvenates tired eyes, illuminates the eye area, and fades puffiness and dark circles. The Night Recovery Oil Balm (P2,750) renews and relaxes the skin. The Multi-Perfection Smoothing Primer (P2,250) fills in imperfections, mattifies shiny areas, and provides a “bare skin effect,” making it ideal as a make-up base or for touch-up application throughout the day. Nuxe is exclusively available in-store at Rustan’s and Look; and online on Rustans.com, Lazada, and Shopee.

Hoka Launches Speedgoat 6 in the PHL

HOKA debuts the latest iteration of the Speedgoat shoe, the Speedgoat 6. This updated shoe introduces ultralight CMEVA cushioning to the midsole, combined with aggressive traction for the lightest and most responsive Speedgoat to date. These updates ensure an agile and grippy ride for use on challenging terrain. The Speedgoat 6’s Vibram Megagrip outsole, equipped with Traction Lug, delivers aggressive traction across both wet and dry surfaces. Drawing inspiration from the resilience of a goat’s hoof, the 5mm lugs feature a revised orientation, increasing grip and adaptability. The shoe features a new lightweight woven upper designed to enhance breathability while remaining durable. A Hoka patent pending dynamic vamp and internal support chassis offer an accommodating fit to keep the foot stable and secure at a variety of paces. The dual-gusseted tongue and reinforced toe bumper allow for enhanced support and protection. It weighs in at 8.2 oz for a women’s size 8 and 9.8 oz for a men’s size 10, with a 40mm stack height and 5mm drop. The Speedgoat 6 is available for trial and testing at Hoka stores in One Ayala Mall, GH Mall, SM Aura, and Ayala Malls Manila Bay. It is also available at Planet Sports Trinoma, Planet Sports Galleria Cebu, Planet Sports Clark City Front Mall, Runnr, and online at Hoka.com.

Old Navy’s Straight Jean collection

OLD NAVY’s new Straight Jean collection for women features straight cut jeans, in a relaxed slouchy fit or fitted to show off curves. The women’s jeans use clever Secret-Smooth front pockets for a smoothing effect and Never-Quit Shape Retention, the latest stretch fabric. For men, they feature 360° super stretch tech for maximum comfort. In the Philippines, Old Navy is exclusively distributed by Specialty Lifestyle Concepts, Inc. (formerly Casual Clothing Retailers, Inc.), a member of SSI Group, Inc. Old Navy is available at Bonifacio High Street, Shangri-La Plaza, and oldnavy.com.ph.