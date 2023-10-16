Style (10/16/23)

1 of 6

Coach opens new store at Greenbelt 5

COACH recently opened its new store on the ground floor of Greenbelt 5 Mall in Makati. The space was designed to create an elevated shopping experience that blends the house’s heritage design language with expressive aesthetic pops that evoke the playful spirit of today’s generation. The store will house the latest Coach Shine collection, which introduces the iconic Tabby and new Penn bag available in metallic and patent iterations, as well as the “Coach Shapes” bags in playful and expressive silhouettes. It also includes a curation of Coach men’s pieces at the house’s pop-up store.

Philip Stein offers PHL-exclusive Disney watches

TO MARK Disney’s 100th year, luxury watch brand Philip Stein has partners with the House of the Mouse to mark this milestone with limited edition watches, exclusively available in the Philippines. The two timepieces feature Mickey Mouse, one which showcases Mickey donning a classic barong on the dial. The other design features Mickey in his signature ensemble — in striking red shorts, large yellow shoes, and white gloves. The watches feature a 38mm case size that can be worn by any gender, stainless-steel bracelet, quartz movement for precision, 3ATM water resistance and scratch-resistant sapphire glass for everyday use, and a luxurious mother-of-pearl dial. They also come with Philip Stein’s proprietary Natural Frequency Technology, that is meant to bolster the body’s innate bio-magnetic field. Since it’s a limited edition offering, each Disney x Philip Stein watch comes individually numbered — there are only 500 in existence. The timepieces also come in special Disney-themed boxes featuring Mickey Mouse on the label and an added small button in the shape of Mickey’s iconic mouse ears. The collection is exclusively available at Philip Stein boutiques nationwide.

Fendi reimagines the classic Peekaboo

FENDI gives the classic Peekaboo bag a colorful twist as it adds shearling to its signature interlace workmanship. Designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi — Fendi Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear — since 2008, the Peekaboo has become a hallmark expression of Roman craftsmanship fused with an intimate sense of Fendi womanhood. It embodies sophistication, excellence and, Fendi’s DNA of mastery of materials. The new capsule collection has the ISeeU Medium spiced up by delicate touches of dusty tones for the bicolor versions, matching white with taupe, a warm brandy color and taupe, and dark brown with light blue, while a brighter shade of pink dresses a ton sur ton interlace. The Peekaboo ISeeU Petite versions follow the same color palette, but instead features a plain shearling quadrant. Complementing the bags, matching shearling straps enhance the full look of the Peekaboo, while Nano Peekaboo charms and a golden chain strap can be mixed and matched to accessorize the bags. It takes around 15 hours of handwork to craft a Peekaboo ISeeU Medium including the hand-drilling of 630 holes, and each bag uses around 4.5 meters of shearling and leather. The Small version requires 11 hours to be crafted, with 412 holes and more than three meters of shearling and leather. The bags will be available in Fendi boutiques worldwide and on fendi.com this month.

Uniqlo x JW ANDERSON collection launches in Nov.

UNIQLO will launch the 2023 Fall/Winter Uniqlo and JW Anderson collection on Nov. 10. This collaborative collection takes its inspiration from a rich tapestry of British traditions and the camaraderie of university life. “For this season, I set out to blend classic British styles and vintage collegiate-inspired outfits with more modern elements and technical fabrics for a contemporary streetwear look. I have always loved adding unexpected twists to traditional styling, and I am very pleased with what we and UNIQLO achieved with this latest collaboration,” designer Jonathan Anderson said in a statement. The collection includes a trench coat whose oversized fit works well with unisex styling, while the women’s duffle coat is in a classic, yet in-trend short length. Another traditionally preppy item for everyday wear is a women’s Oxford Shirt incorporating JW Anderson embroidery on the chest. Boa fleece parkas in deep base hues and checkered patterns, and knitwear with forest animal motifs, offer seasonal touches. The collection also includes HEATTECH socks, a light and fluffy souffle yarn knitted beanie, and other functional winter essentials. All in all, the collection features 12 items for women, 12 for men, and four accessories. The full line will be available at the Uniqlo Manila Global Flagship Store, Uniqlo SM Megamall, Uniqlo C3 Annex, Uniqlo Alabang Westgate and online through uniqlo.com. Select items will be available in all Uniqlo stores nationwide. View the items at the special UNIQLO and JW ANDERSON website: https://www.uniqlo.com/ph/en/contents/collaboration/jwanderson/23fw/

Ever Bilena’s colorful solution to chapped lips

EVER BILENA Plus has launched the new Serum-Infused Tinted Lip Balm to give dry lips the TLC (tender loving care) they need with an added touch of color. The new EB Plus Serum-Infused Tinted Lip Balm is formulated with Vitamin E, shea butter, and hyaluronic acid that help soothe and hydrate lips while giving a pop of color. It comes in four shades: Latte (light terracotta), Bloom (a mauve-y red), Toast of New York (mauve), and Naked (nude pink). This Korean-made tinted lip balm is also vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free. The Ever Bilena Plus Serum-Infused Tinted Lip Balm is available for P245 on Ever Bilena’s official Shopee and Lazada stores, Watsons branches nationwide, and all leading department stores nationwide.

Design Week Philippines goes nationwide

NOW ON its 12th year, Design Week Philippines returns with simultaneous events in five cities across the country — Quezon City, Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pasay, Cebu, and Iloilo — and the provinces of Surigao del Norte, Rizal, Pangasinan, Negros Occidental, Leyte and Cavite. from Oct. 14-21. The week-long event will feature talks, workshops, and tours, with a lineup of over 40 speakers and at least 50 events. It is expected to draw 7,000 participants. The first activity is a lecture series called “The State of Philippine Design” with speakers including Gil Carungay who chairs the MATIC Hub in Cebu City; Haraya del Rosario-Gust, the pioneer of creative process outsourcing in the country; and fashion designer Emi Englis, who co-founded the Davao Fashion and Design Council Foundation. The Artisan Showcase in Leyte includes the ResiDisenyo collection. Meanwhile, Design Sari Sari is an eclectic marketplace that will serve as a melting pot for makers, independent retailers, and communities of creatives and artisans to be able to promote their products. “Design Playground” is an exhibition that explores the power of design to heal, transform, and innovate. Design Live: Music a rave-type party, will close out the Design Week Philippines festivities for this year. Workshops during the week include Designing your career: Folio Reviews, a one-on-one consultation for students and aspiring designers; Designing the Design Studio; Co-designing with community; and Designing for well-being, among many others.