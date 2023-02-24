EntertainmentNews (02/24/23)

1 of 5

E-Heads confirms Huling El Bimbo world tour

THE ERASERHEADS will be taking their reunion concert on a tour of the US and Canada from May to June. The following cities and dates in the US and Canada have been confirmed so far for the Huling El Bimbo 2023 World Tour: Central Church, Henderson, Nevada (May 19); Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, California (May 20); Thunder Valley Casino Resort, Lincoln, California (May 25 and 26); Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York (June 17); PNE Forum, Vancouver (June 2); RBC Center, Winnipeg, Manitoba (June 9); Universiade Pavilion (Butterdome), Northwest Edmonton, Alberta (June 10); and the First Ontario Center, Hamilton, Ontario (June 16). The tour will also have stops in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia with cities and dates to be announced soon. The concert is presented by WEU Event Management Services and DVent Productions. For updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/HulingElBimbo2022.

Netflix lower prices of subscription plans

GLOBAL streaming service Netflix announced a region-wide update to some of its subscription plans. Starting Feb. 21, subscribers from the Philippines can view Netflix at a much lower cost. Users currently subscribed to the Basic Plan will now pay monthly fees at P249 (from P369), while subscribers under the Standard Plan will now pay P399 (from P459) monthly. The rates for the Mobile Plan and Premium Plan will remain the same at P149 and P549 per month, respectively. New members will be paying the new subscription rates. The update will roll out to existing members over the coming weeks from their next billing cycle. Existing members will be notified by e-mail, as well as within the Netflix app 30 days before the new prices are applied to them. The exact timing will depend on the specific member’s billing cycle.

Quino holds concert in Newport

QUINO of the Big Mountain band, alongside the Selah Dub Warriors, will be bringing the breezy fun rhythms of reggae to the Newport Performing Arts Theater at the Newport World Resorts on March 17. Vocalist and songwriter Joaquin McWhinney, better known as Quino, has been the front man of American reggae/pop band Big Mountain since it formed in 1992. The band is best known for its remake of Peter Frampton’s “Baby, I Love Your Way,” which skyrocketed them to international acclaim. Concert tickets are now available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets for prices ranging from P600 to P5,200. For inquiries, contact the Newport World Resorts National Sales Team at 091-765-89378, 0917-818-9847, 0917-829-2173, and 0917-807-9387, or call Ticketworld 8891-9999, or SM Tickets 8470-2222.

Paolo Sandejas releases new single

SINGER Paolo Sandejas drops his new single, “BORED? (hope you’re happy).” The song is about self-love and the realization that you should be putting yourself first , said the singer-songwriter. “You deserve better than someone who only calls you when they’re bored,” Mr. Sandejas said in a statement. “As someone who has been known for writing sad breakup songs, I wanted to write something more empowering to uplift people who might feel that they were not valued by someone they cared about.” “Bored” is available on all digital streaming platforms.

DickTalk bares deep manhood issues

INSPIRED by Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues (1996), DickTalk tackles the various issues surrounding and involving the penis. Produced by V-Roll Media Ventures, in cooperation with Trifecta Brand Lab, the play will have a limited run at the RCBC Theater on April 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 23. Directed by Phil Noble, it follows five individual characters who present five different yet relatable stories of men — a teenager, a trans man, a sex worker, a metrosexual, and an old man. It delves into men’s innermost thoughts, aiming to normalize social discussions about dicks, penises, weiners, or the titi. Leading the cast are actor Jake Cuenca, Gold Aceron, Mikoy Morales, Archie Adamos, and Nil Nodalo. For tickets, visit Ticketworld at https://premier.ticketworld.com.ph/. Ticket prices range from P2,000 to P3,650.