EntertainmentNews (04/11/23)

1 of 7

K-pop acts coming soon to Araneta City

TOP Asian acts are coming to Smart Araneta Coliseum and New Frontier Theater in Araneta City, Quezon City. There will be back-to-back-to-back K-pop performances from April to June, starting on April 11 as The Boyz, Aespa and Taeyeon take to the stage for K-Verse at the Big Dome. Another Korean celebrity is also coming to the New Frontier Theater to meet his fans: Kim Mingue, who rose to stardom after his role on The Heavenly Idol. He is meeting his Pinoy fans at the Heavenly Moment: Kim Mingue 1st Fanmeet in Manila on April 14. Meanwhile, EXO-SC, the sub-unit of EXO composed of Sehun and Chanyeol, is coming to Manila for the Back to Back Fancon Tour. It will be held on May 20 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Lastly, it’s The Prom Queens: IVE The First Fan Concert on June 17 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. For more information about these events, visit the Ticketnet website at ticketnet.com.ph.

BGC’s Pet Huddle is back

THE FOURTH Pet Huddle will be held on April 15 and 16 at Fifth Avenue at Bonifacio High Street. The event, which started in 2021, is in partnership with pet apparel line Hey Pacey. There will be 50 merchants participating this year. Several activities are planned for the pets, including a Pet Parade, a Pet Blessing, and a Pawject Runway. This year’s Pet Huddle has merchants ranging from Chuyo Paws, Nini & Co, to Barktown for dressing up one’s best furry friends. There are also pet food brands in the event like Pupsicles, Kyuubites, and Moonies Town; among others. Other participating brands include Moondison’s Collections, Kott’s, and Labsky Pet Supplies. Pet Huddle will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information follow BGC’s Facebook (facebook.com/bonifacioglobalcityph/) and Instagram (@bonifacioglobalcity).

Spider-man: Across The Spider-Verse out on May 31

MILES Morales returns for the next Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, out in cinemas starting May 31. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the Multiverse. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, the film’s cast is led by Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac.

Warner Bros. Discovery marks 100th year across Asia

WARNER Bros. Discovery marked the 100th anniversary of the Warner Bros. Studios on April 4. This milestone birthday is being celebrated across the Asia -Pacific through special programming and content, as well as exclusive products and live events. These include the concert Candlelight: 100 Years of Warner Bros., which brings to life score tracks from some of the studio’s most celebrated films and TV series, like Friends, A Star is Born, and The Wizard of Oz; among others. About 100 commemorative candlelight concerts are planned in cities worldwide, including in Singapore (April 19 and May 8 at CHIJMES Hall). Warner Bros. Discovery has also unveiled its collection of global products, content, and experiences honoring Warner Bros. Studio’s 100th anniversary. The commemorative offerings include toys, apparel, collectibles, concerts and more, featuring movies like Casablanca and well-loved characters from Looney Tunes to DC. Some of these are Popmart’s blind box figures and Tom & Jerry mashup toys from Soap Studio, as well as Skechers lines in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. In Hong Kong and Taiwan, Rhinoshield has created mobile phone cases with WB100 designs incorporating Looney Tunes, Tom & Jerry, Batman, Scooby-Doo, Friends, and The Flintstones. In Thailand, shoppers can look out for WB100 apparel from CPS CHAPS and DOSH, plus a cosmetic collection from Archita. A wide range of stationery, gifts, novelties, and houseware will be available from VS and Moshi Moshi throughout the year. In Vietnam, local streetwear brand BOO will launch a Looney Tunes x WB100 collection. In Japan, a special BE@RBRICK collection of Tom & Jerry figures dressed in Hogwarts house-robes from the Wizarding World will be available globally this August from MEDICOM TOY. The special Tom and Jerry figures come in three different sizes — 100%, 400% and 1,000% scale set. Smartphone accessories provider ray-out will launch a range of products including rings and cases featuring the Warner Bros. shield. Small Planet is launching a collection of Tom & Jerry mashups dressed in DC Superhero costumes including pouches, bags and socks. For more information on Warner Bros.’ 100th anniversary, visit WB100.com.

Metal band Dream Theater coming to PHL

PROGRESSIVE metal band Dream Theater will bring its Top of the World Tour to the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on May 4, 8 p.m. Dream Theater is comprised of James LaBrie, John Petrucci, Jordan Rudess, John Myung, and Mike Mangini. The band’s sold-out world tour for Distance Over Time, and the 20th anniversary of Scenes From A Memory was halted by the pandemic. The band released an album recorded during the pandemic, A View From The Top Of The World. Presented by Ovation Productions, tickets to the concert are available at ticketnet.com.ph. Tickets range in price from P2,750 to P7,250. For more details and updates, visit ovationproductionsmanila.com or facebook.com/ovationproductions/.