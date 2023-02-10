A series tackles a child’s first 1,000 days

1 of 2

THE KNOWLEDGE Channel has come up with a new educational show on parenting and early childhood care. Presented together with the National Nutrition Council (NNC), the show, ILY 1000, premieres on Feb. 14.

The 16-episode show will tackle various topics ranging from health and nutrition, to early learning in the context of a child’s first 1,000 days in life.

“This partnership with the NCC started as a response for the need to continuously improve and provide nutrition education classes to parents and caregivers during the pandemic when face to face activities are more difficult,” Rina Lopez, executive director of Knowledge Channel Foundation, said at a press conference on Feb. 6 at the National Nutrition Council in Taguig City.

“Studies have shown that 90% of brain development happens before the age of five. Because the brain is extremely malleable at this point in a child’s life, their experiences, including their nutrition, in their first five years will serve as a foundation of their learning and development later in life.”

In the series, Marlo Mortel and Majoy Apostol play new parents, Mark and Angela.

“It’s very important for viewers to watch it because when we were shooting it, we learned about proper care for the wife. That’s what I feel is not much informed to many…,” Mr. Mortel said on the educational aspect of the show. “It’s not just entertaining but also fun.”

In working on the project, Ms. Apostol said she learned about many of a mother’s responsibilities.

“It’s about a newlywed couple and the series will also show to raise a family properly. There will be lessons about the pregnancy period, and coping with postpartum stress,” Ms. Apostol said in English and Filipino.

ILY 1000 premieres on Feb. 14, 4 p.m., at the Knowledge Channel and on the following Facebook pages: NNC Official, Knowledge Channel, and First 1000 Days PH. New shows will be released on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with replays aired every Thursday and Saturday on the Knowledge Channel. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman