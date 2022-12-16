What to See This Week (12/16/22)

1 of 2

Avatar: The Way of Water

SET more than a decade after the events of the first film, the sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar follows the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their children) whose peaceful life is interrupted when the Sky People (humans), return for Jake. The family seeks refuge with an oceanic clan and learn the ways of the water to survive. The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. It is being screened in IMAX, 3D, and 4DX versions. Book tickets at https://disney.asia/dQZ2Oj. Entertainment Weekly’s Leah Greenblatt writes, “The world both above and below the waterline is a thing to behold, a sensory overload of sound and color so richly tactile that it feels psychedelically, almost spiritually sublime.” Film review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer gives it a score of 83%.

MTRCB Rating: PG

Broken Blooms

SET during the COVID-19 pandemic, a young newlywed couple’s relationship is tested by their circumstances. The film reflects the difficulties faced by Filipino families living in poverty. Directed by Louie Ignacio, the film stars Jaclyn Jose, Therese Malvar, and Royce Cabrera. Broken Blooms has made a splash in a number of film festivals, with its cast and director receiving a number of awards. Among these are: the Harlem International Film Festival, New York (Best Actor Jeric Gonzales); the Mokho International Film Festival, India (Best Narrative Feature Film, Best Actor Jeric Gonzales, Best Actress Therese Malvar, and a Special Jury prize for Director Louie Ignacio); and the 2nd Saskatchewan International Film Festival, Canada (Best Feature Fiction, Best Director, Best Actor Jeric Gonzales, Best Actress Therese Malvar, Best Supporting Actor Norman Boobay Balbuena, Best Supporting Actress Jaclyn Jose, and Best Musical Score Jake Abella).

MTRCB Rating: R-16