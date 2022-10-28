Thrill Fest at the Ayala Malls cinemas

Thrill Fest at the Ayala Malls cinemas

THE AYALA Malls cinemas bring viewers thrill and horror this weekend until Nov. 1.

POLTERGEIST

A family combats evil forces that have taken over their suburban home.

MTRCB Rating: PG

URBAN MYTHS

This Korean horror film tells creepy tales involving things we see in our everyday lives.

MTRCB Rating: R-13

HALLOWEEN ENDS

After the events of Halloween Kills, Laurie Strode and Michael Myers will face off once more in a final and bloody battle after four years. Laurie is living with her granddaughter and trying to finish her memoir. She finally decides to liberate herself from rage and fear and embrace life. However, a young man stands accused of murdering a boy that he was babysitting and it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that forces Laurie to confront the evil she can’t control.

MTRCB Rating: R-18

Sine Sindak Horror Film Festival at SM Cinemas

Sine Sindak Horror Film Festival at SM Cinemas

THE SINE Sindak Horror Film Festival at SM Cinemas runs until Oct. 30.

THE SADNESS

A young couple is pushed to the limits of sanity as they attempt to be reunited amid the chaos of a pandemic outbreak. The streets erupt into violence and depravity, as those infected are driven to enact the most cruel and ghastly things imaginable.

MTRCB Rating: R-18

MURDER HOUSE

A group of crime scene cleaners struggles to escape a murder house after becoming trapped by an ancient Nordic demon that is hell-bent on driving them insane.

MTRCB Rating: R-13

CREEP NATION

A young woman is stalked by a dark web network after booking a weekend rental unit online. Her every move is captured online, and when her brother begins to uncover what’s happening, he must find a way to rescue her from the eyes of her predators.

MTRCB Rating: R-13

SLUMBER PARTY MASSACRE

Dana, daughter of the only survivor of a massacre in 1993, goes on a weekend trip with her friends. After their car breaks down in the very same town where her mother once fought the Driller Killer, Dana and her friends must come face-to-face with the man who has haunted her mother’s life for the past 30 years.

MTRCB Rating: R-13

SPEAK NO EVIL

A Danish family visits a Dutch family they met on a holiday. What was supposed to be an idyllic weekend slowly starts unraveling as the Danes try to stay polite in the face of unpleasantness.

MTRCB Rating: R-16

STAY OUT OF THE ATTIC

A diverse group of ex-convicts are convinced by their creepy client, Vern Muller, to pull an all-nighter for a generous pay bump. As the night progresses and rooms are cleared, they slowly uncover the horrors that exist inside his old Victorian mansion, which include boobytraps, and human experimentation.

MTRCB Rating: R-16

TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID

A dark fairy tale about a gang of five children trying to survive the horrific violence of the cartels and the ghosts created every day by the drug war.

MTRCB Rating: R-16