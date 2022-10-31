Style (10/31/22)

1 of 13

Swarovski holiday collection

SWAROVSKI has always provided the perfect adornment to the season’s festivities with crystal, from jewelry and accessories to festive figurines and home décor. This holiday season, Swarovski has developed a new collection of unique gifts and adornments. The holiday jewelry lines are the Stella, a distinctive star-shaped jewelry family whose holiday collection includes rose gold-tone plated styles, contemporary designs featuring crystal pearls, and existing designs updated with blue center stones; Constella, which launches a holiday collection featuring a silver-tone colorway with clear crystals; Millenia, which this season goes clear crystal. The full collection will be available in-store and online at trunc.ph. In the Philippines, Swarovski is available in Rustan’s Alabang, Makati, Shangri-La, and Ayala Cebu. Swarovski is also available through boutiques owned and operated by Stores Specialists, Inc. at Alabang Town Center, Glorietta, Newport Mall, TriNoma Mall, Power Plant Mall, and SM Mall of Asia.

Gucci appoints NewJeans’ HANNI as brand ambassador

GUCCI has announced that the singer HANNI, vocalist of the Korean music band NewJeans, as its new brand ambassador. NewJeans, the five-member rookie group, has been K-Pop’s latest hit since their recent debut in July. Following the release of their first EP, New Jeans, the group continues to engage the public with their vibrant charisma. Its singer, HANNI, has captured the public’s attention, connecting with worldwide audiences. “HANNI’s take on music and fashion style truly encompasses the brand’s motif of embracing authentic individuality and self-expression,” Gucci said in its announcement. HANNI will be a guest at the Gucci Cosmogonie fashion show in Seoul, on Nov. 1.

Tommy Jeans launches capsule collection with MYne

TOMMY Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has announced its first collaboration with Tokyo streetwear brand MYne. The collaboration intermixes the brand’s “playful American cool” with MYne’s “irreverent aesthetic, to celebrate self-expression through culture, music and art,” the announcement said. The nine-piece capsule collection offers an irreverent take on streetwear staples and includes classic denim, prints with both brands’ logos, a 1990s-inspired regatta jacket, a rugger shirt with asymmetrical sizing and color scheme, and a crewneck sweatshirt adorned with a varsity-style logo. Details include a reversed front and back design, color-blocking and finishes in the brand’s signature red, white, and blue palette. The collection is available at select Tommy Jeans stores, MYne’s directly managed stores, and online at tommy.com.

Kashmir-based fashion store opens its first PH branch

NARAM Pashmina opened its first branch in the Philippines on Oct. 28 at Level 2 of the Main Wing, Shangri-la Plaza mall in Mandaluyong, with owner Latif Ahmad Bhat and his local partner Romella D. Santiago. The store carries elaborate fine pashmina and cashmere products, pure handwoven silk embroidered jackets, cotton kaftans, and handcrafted silver jewelry with authentic gemstones. Mr. Bhat’s late grandfather, Mohammad Sultan Bhat, was a famous needlework craftsman from Srinagar, Kashmir who specialized in Kashmiri Sozni, embroidery patterns of paisley, flora, and arabesques spread through the fabric. Kashmiri Sozni can see the artist spending 16 hours each day over two years to perfect a dorukha, or Kashmiri shawl, which are double-sided or double-faced. Pashmina is made from the shed wool of the ibex, wild goats from the Himalayas. The best pashmina shawl will pass through the tiniest of rings, and are very soft and warm to the touch. “At Naram Pashmina, we guarantee 100% purity of our shawls and stoles,” Mr. Bhat promised. The store also offers the Ivory Jaal pashmina shawl, a luxurious and elegant hand-embroidered cashmere stole decorated with floral filigree motifs and patterns. The store’s kaftans are meticulously crafted robes suitable to almost every social occasion, formal or casual.

Avon’s anti-breast cancer campaign now on 30th year

IN 2019, the Philippines had the highest prevalence of breast cancer in Asia, and ninth highest in the world. The following year, breast cancer was still one of the top two most common among Filipino women with majority diagnosed at advanced stages. Fortunately, early detection of symptoms has helped patients with a 90% survival rate through immediate treatment and medication. This is why every year during October, the world observes Breast Cancer Awareness Month to encourage more people to know more about this indiscriminate disease and be more proactive in regular self-checks that can help detect preliminary symptoms. Global beauty brand Avon has been one of the most prominent brands who supports this cause, now marking three decades since launching the Breast Cancer Crusade in the UK in 1992. This year, Avon continues this worthy cause with a global campaign encouraging everyone to discover what’s #NormalForMe by asking themselves: what three words best describe their boobs? The campaign invites women to know their normal by coming up with three words according to how their breasts usually look and feel and share those three words and the initiative to inspire others to also regularly check themselves. Knowing one’s normal can prevent potentially life-threatening changes that can lead to Breast Cancer. Avon is also raising funds on behalf of the Philippine Cancer Society with dedicated fundraising products like the Self-Check Watch, Mariposa 2-in-1 Accessory Giftset, Avon Empower Non-Wire Mastectomy Bra, and the Avon Empower Bra Prosthesis. Purchase these items via avonshop.ph or contact an Avon Representative. The public may also donate any amount directly via GCash by scanning the QR. All proceeds will be donated to Avon’s partner beneficiary, the Philippine Cancer Society. For more information about Avon’s #NormalForMe campaign visit bit.ly/avonbreastcancerpromise.

Montblanc’s latest smartwatch

MONTBLANC evolves its smartwatch offering with the new Montblanc Summit 3 smartwatch, with classic fine watchmaking design and contemporary smartwatch technology. The latest smartwatch features a hand-crafted light-weight titanium watch case, configurable watch faces inspired by Montblanc’s heritage in watchmaking paired with handmade calf leather and rubber straps. It is powered with the latest version of Wear OS by Google and includes a variety of apps to meet the functional needs of its owner. While the Montblanc Summit 3 lineup includes three versions of the smartwatch — a Titanium Grey case paired with black calf and blue rubber straps, a Titanium Black case paired with black calf and black rubber straps, as well as Titanium Bicolor case paired with a Montblanc Extreme 3.0 British green calf leather strap and black rubber straps — the personalization options are extensive. The collection contains watch faces inspired from Montblanc’s traditional watchmaking heritage, such as the Geosphere, Bohème, or 1858 watch faces. It also includes more modern options, which combine beauty and technology by providing the user with useful insights, such as the daily progress of their health goals. Each Montblanc Summit 3 smartwatch comes with a calf leather strap. Additionally, a larger variety of additional straps from the strap range of other Montblanc Summit and novel models complement the core selection. The smartwatch incorporates a personal health suite and includes step tracking, sleep monitoring including the different sleep phases, and blood oxygen measurement. The fitness app has evolved its offering with a variety of workouts that can be tracked to maximize their impact over time. Powered with Wear OS by Google, the Montblanc Summit 3 can be enhanced with the addition of all the apps necessary to meet the needs of its owner including Google Maps and Google Pay. The smartwatch features increased battery capacity compared to the Summit 2, a broad range of support tools to maximize the full lifecycle experience, as well as battery replacement by Montblanc Service. The Montblanc Summit 3 smartwatch is delivered in sustainable paper packaging.

Maison Margiela releases new fragrance

IN 1994, Maison Margiela created Replica, a collection of clothing and accessories inspired by garments collected from around the world and chosen for the universality and timelessness of their style and history. Each garment is reproduced identically and is marked with a plain white label indicating its provenance, period, and style description. Inspired by the collection of clothing and accessories, the Replica fragrances capture memories that everyone can share. Every scent instantly evokes images, impressions, and positive emotions that echo the collective unconscious as well as the user’s own personal history. It has just come out with a new fragrance: When the Rain Stops. Like earlier Replica fragrances, including Lazy Sunday Morning, By the Fireplace, and Bubble Bath, this new scent is inspired by a familiar recollection — in this case the recollection of sensations associated to the instants following a rain shower on a beautiful spring day. A woody aquatic fragrance, When the Rain Stops opens with a vibrant pink pepper essence blend with the fresh and luminous Rose petal essence. The other main sensation conveyed by When The Rain Stops is the wet freshness of nature after the rain. This earthy and woody freshness is recreated by the association of patchouli Bali essence, pine needle essence and a unique aquatic accord. When The Rain Stops is one of the Replica line’s most sustainable fragrance to date. One of its main ingredients, rose petal essence, is processed by LMR-Naturals, a vertically integrated platform in the Isparta region in Turkey. The essence of Patchouli Bali essence comes from a sustainable supply chain. When The Rain Stops is available in 100 ml (P8,650) and 30 ml (P4,650) formats. Maison Margiela Replica perfumes are exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corp. And are available at Rustans.com, Rustan’s Shangri-La Plaza, Central Square, and soon in Rustan’s Alabang this November.

Hado Labo face lotion for different skin types

FACE lotions, in general, are great for many skin types, as their key goal is to nourish the skin. This is why they are a must in a classic Japanese beauty routine, that’s known to deliver mochi-mochi skin — named after the dessert famous for its baby-soft, bouncy, velvety matte texture. Japanese skincare brand Hada Labo offers two lines in the Philippines: Hada Labo Gokujyun Hydrating Lotion and Hada Labo Shirojyun Premium Whitening Lotion. While both promise hydration as they contain good-for-the-skin and water-retaining hyaluronic acid, each has a specific purpose. Gokujyun Hydrating Lotion is the brand’s original bestselling lotion that’s perfect for daily use, especially for dry or normal skin. Its updated version, Gokujyun Hydrating Lotion Rich, has five types of hyaluronic acid (the previous has four) to introduce high function moisturizing technology to the skin. Hyaluronic acid, high molecular hyaluronic acid, acetylated hyaluronic acid, and nano hyaluronic acid all deeply hydrate the skin, replenish optimum moisture, create a moisture-locking shield to prevent moisture loss, and enhance absorption of other skin-care ingredients. The addition of the world’s first fermented hyaluronic acid in this face lotion significantly improves its barrier function even more. The line also has Hada Labo Gokujyun Hydrating Light Lotion that has the same formula as the former, just tweaked a bit for oily or combination skin with its light, non-greasy texture. The Hada Labo Shirojyun Premium Whitening Lotion is best for dull, tired skin. Apart from hyaluronic acid, it also contains brightening ingredients. This face lotion contains two types of hyaluronic acid that form a layer of barrier on the skin’s surface to prevent moisture loss and enhance the absorption of other skincare ingredients, all while penetrating deeply into the skin to provide moisture into the inner skin layers. The Shirojyun Premium Whitening Lotion is infused with vitamins C and E that are known for soothing and relieving discomfort after sun exposure. Vitamin C is also a popular skin brightening ingredient for effectively fading dark spots, reducing redness and dullness, and evening out the skin tone. Vitamin E, on the other hand, can help protect the skin from discoloration and minimize the appearance of scars, fine lines, and wrinkles. To find out more about Hada Labo face lotions and its other skincare products, check out the brand’s popup store at the Upper Ground Floor in SM Megamall on Nov. 17-30. Spend at least P1,500 to get free limited edition Hada Labo mirror and more freebies, and have a chance be one of the 10 winners of P1,000 worth of Mochiko Mochi dessert vouchers. Follow @HadaLaboPH on Facebook and Instagram, and post about the popup store on social media with the hashtags #HadaLaboPH and #mochimochiskin. Hada Labo products are now available at Watsons, Zalora, and online through the official Mentholatum store on Lazada and Shopee.