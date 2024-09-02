Style (09/02/24)

1 of 3

Gap for Fall

GAP’S Fall features baggy and loose fit denim. “This fall, we are celebrating Gap’s 55-year heritage in denim with a collection of loose styles that allow for self-expression,” said Mark Breitbard, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gap, in a statement. Gap’s fall denim collection includes men’s Baggy Jean, women’s Baggy and Horseshoe Jeans, plus Men’s ’90s Loose Jean, Baggy Jean, and Denim Cargos. Gap is collaborating with Troye Sivan, who was involved in the marketing campaign for this season, to create an in-store playlist, which will also be available on Spotify. Follow @gapphilippines to learn more.

Barenbliss turns two

KOREAN makeup brand Barenbliss (stylized barenbliss) is celebrated its second birthday in the Philippines. Its newest products for this quarter include the Gold and Silver Lip Balm and the Barenbliss Moist Mochi Paste Powder Blush, a mochi-textured blush that delivers a seamless pop of color. Meanwhile, the Barenbliss Bloomatte 6-in-1 Foundation Stick offers flawless coverage, and the Barenbliss Bloomatte Hi-cover Foundation Balm gives full coverage, and evens out skin tone with a lightweight feel. Barenbliss products are vegan, cruelty-free, and non-toxic, and are available online through Watsons and Shopee.

Ethically sourced shoes

AS CONSUMERS have become increasingly conscious of their impact on the environment, home-grown Filipino shoe brand, Triloueva, offers trendy and comfortable footwear crafted from materials like vegan leather, locally sourced fabric, and wooden heels. Triloueva, a portmanteau of its founder’s name, TRIna LOUisse EVAngelista, began its journey in 2014 with a minimal capital of only P5,000. She was determined to start a business that would solve her personal struggle: the quest for the perfect footwear for her size 10 feet without breaking the bank or compromising on style. To do this she collaborates with the skilled artisans of Marikina to create sustainable and affordable work and business casual shoes. The average lifecycle for Triloueva shoes is three to five years. The brand gained popularity over time thanks to its quality and fresh designs. Today, Triloueva products are not just sold online but are also available at major shopping malls in Manila and Alabang. They have even started receiving orders from abroad which they fulfill through FedEx. Ms. Evangelista is now motivated to expand her business beyond shoes, envisioning a boutique featuring diverse accessories and apparel, and contemplating the inclusion of unique heel designs through international collaborations with renowned fashion designers.