Bullet Train

BASED upon the book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, Bullet Train follows Ladybug (played by Brad Pitt), an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs having gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as his latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe — all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives — on the world’s fastest train. Directed by David Leitch, the film stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, and Benito A. Martínez Ocasio. Matt Zoller Seitz of www.rogerebert.com writes, “It seems to want to have it both ways, telling us ‘this is all light and silly and none of it is of any consequence’ and at the same time trying to whack us across the throat with a moment of dramatic power so that we cry for the characters.” Film review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer gives it a score of 53% and an audience score of 78%.

MTRCB Rating: R-13