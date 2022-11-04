What to see this Week (11/04/22)

The One Hundred

IN a quarantine hotel where overseas travelers stay in isolation to curb the spread of a contagious virus, a young woman comes across a 100-legged monster. Directed by Pakphum Wongjinda and Chalit Krileadmongkon, it stars Mike Angelo, Chanya McClory, and David Asavanond. Wannasin’s reviewer Poom Namvol writes: “The film is like a centipede with 100 legs, but each leg wants to walk in different directions. Unprepared, he took the long torso, crawling somewhere clearly. Finally, this 100-legged centipede took its bodies and tangled them all up.”

MTRCB Rating: R-13