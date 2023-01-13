What To See This Week (01/13/23)

Plane

COMMERCIAL pilot Brodie Torrance saves his passengers during a horrible storm by making a risky landing on a war-torn island. But it turns out that is just the beginning of their problems. When most of the passengers are taken hostage by rebels, Torrance and an accused murderer must try to rescue them. Directed by Jean-François Richet, the film stars Gerard Bulter, Mike Colter, and Yoson An. Barry Hertz of the Globe and Mail writes: “It is all such gloriously smart stupidity that you cannot help but applaud everyone involved for sticking the landing.” The film gets a score of 68% “Fresh” from review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes’ TomatoMeter.

MTRCB Rating: PG