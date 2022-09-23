What To See This Week (09/23/22)

1 of 2

Avatar

JAMES Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster returns to cinemas in a remastered 3D format in anticipation of the release of its sequel, Avatar: Way of the Water, in December 2023. Avatar follows Jake, a paraplegic war veteran who is brought to the planet Pandora to participate in a program designed to help him walk again. The program introduces him to his avatar, a creature whose genetics are half human and half Na’vi, a sentient humanoid race who inhabit Pandora. In time, Jake will find himself in the middle of an escalating conflict between the two races. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Michelle Rodriguez. Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer gives it a score of 81%, and an audience score of 82%.

MTRCB Rating: PG

The Possessed

JACOB Chandler and his nephew Liam have forged a career clearing demons from the bodies of their clients. Something has changed lately as possessions increase and Jacob fights to keep those he loves safe. When he meets Liam’s new girlfriend, he recognizes something in her dark, broken gaze. Directed by Chris Sun, the film stars John Jarratt, Lincoln Lewis, Angie Kent, Lauren Grimson, Jade Kevin, and Simone Buchanan. Anton Britel of Sight & Sound writes: “With even the demons being little more than mischief makers, this comes surprisingly without much sense of peril, or even of narrative closure — but with plenty of good-natured charm.”

MTRCB Rating: R-16