THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) and Cinemalaya Foundation have partnered with Ayala Malls Cinemas and SM Cinema to present special screenings of the Cinemalaya 18 competition films from Aug. 10 to 16.

The participating Ayala Malls Cinemas are those in Glorietta, TriNoma, Manila Bay, Capitol Central Bacolod, and CDO Centrio. The theater chain under SM Cinema includes SM Megamall, SM City Baguio, SM City Clark, SM City Dasmariñas, and SM City Legazpi.

With this year’s theme “Breaking Through The Noise,” the 2022 Cinemalaya offers a diverse lineup in both the full-length and short film categories.

The 11 full-length films are: Angkas (The Backride) by Rainerio C. Yamson II; Bakit ‘Di Mo Sabihin? (Tell Her) by Real S. Florido; Batsoy by Ronald Espinosa Batallones; Blue Room by Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagñalan; Bula sa Langit (Trigger) by Sheenly Gener; Ginhawa (Solace) by Christian Paolo Lat; Kaluskos (Rustles) by Roman S. Perez, Jr.; Kargo (Cargo) by TM Malones; Retirada (The Retiree) by Milo Alto Paz and Cynthia Cruz-Paz; The Baseball Player by Carlo Obispo; and 12 Weeks by Anna Isabelle Matutina.

Meanwhile, the 12 short films are split into two sets. Shorts A consists of six films: Roundtrip to Happiness by Claudia Fernando; Mata Kang Busay (Vision of The Falls) by Niño B. Maldecir, Ampangabagat Nin Talakba Ha Likol (It’s Raining Frogs Outside) by Maria Estela Paiso, Kwits (Quits) by Raz de la Torre, Mga Handum Nga Nasulat sa Baras (The Dreams That Are Written On The Sand) by Arlie Sweet Sumagsay and Richard Jeroui Salvadico, and City of Flowers by Xeph Suarez.

Shorts B, on the other hand, is composed of: Si Oddie by Maria Kydlee Torato, Duwa-Duwa (The Play) by Nena Jane Achacoso, Distance by Dexter Paul De Jesus, Dikit by Gabriela Serrano, See You, George! by Mark Moneda, and Black Rainbow by Zig Dulay.

Screenings on Aug. 10 will be followed by talkbacks for the films Ginhawa and Kargo at SM Megamall and Glorietta, respectively. The talkback for Retirada is set to take place at TriNoma on Aug. 11. The Cinemalaya Talkback Sessions are designed for audience members to interact with the filmmakers, cast, creative and production teams face-to-face by giving their feedback on the film or asking questions about it.

For more information, visit the CCP (www.culturalcenter.gov.ph) and Cinemalaya (https://cinemalaya.org/) websites. For ticket inquiries, call the CCP Box Office at 8832-3704 or SM tickets 8470-2222.