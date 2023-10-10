Entertainment News (10/10/23)

1 of 8

Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren coming to PHL in Nov.

RENOWNED singer-songwriter Daryl Hall will be performing live in Manila on Nov. 27 at the Mall of Asia Arena. He will be joined by The Daryl Hall’s Band and Todd Rundgren as a special guest. Mr. Hall is best known as half of the iconic duo Hall & Oates and he will perform many of the duo’s popular hits, which include “Maneater,” “Kiss On My List,” “Private Eyes,” “I Can’t Go For That (No Can Do),” “Out Of Touch,” “One On One,” “She’s Gone,” and “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” among others. The singer has continued to perform with his band in sold-out venues around the world. He released his first retrospective album, BeforeAfter, in 2022. This is a compilation album of Mr. Hall’s solo work, drawing from five studio albums: Sacred Songs (1980), Three Hearts in the Happy Ending Machine (1986), Soul Alone (1993), Can’t Stop Dreaming (1996), and Laughing Down Crying (2011), as well as from his ongoing concert webcast-turned-broadcast series, Live from Daryl’s House. One of the artists he featured in his webcast is Todd Rundgren, who will also be with him in his concert in the Philippines as his guest performer. Tickets to the Mall of Asia concert are available at smtickets.com and range from P2,750 (general admission) to P15,750 (SVIP).

Filipinas Heritage Library holds jazz shows

THE FILIPINAS Heritage Library presents the “Jeepney Jazz” program which includes a series of performances in October and November. Jeepney Jazz: Session One Indigenous Legacies on Oct. 13 features Project 201 with Mike Guevarra. Formed in 2017 by band leader Mike Guevarra, Project 201 is a collaboration between UST and UP academics and musicians. The band transforms Pinoy pop songs and traditional folk tunes into jazz with a twist. There will be an open bar that evening. Meanwhile, Jeepney Jazz: Session Two features Dan Gil and Bituin Escalante as they debut New York, Cubao, an original jazz musical on Oct. 28. Jeepney Jazz: Session Three will feature Johnny Alegre and HUMANFOLK performing Indigenous and Urban Folk on Nov. 17. All performances will be at the Ayala Museum at 6-8:30 p.m. Tickets to the Jeepney Jazz Session performances are P2,000 for regular tickets, P1,600 discounted tickets for students, teachers, Ayala Group employees, Ayala Museum members, and FHL Research Pass holders, and P1,400 for Seniors and PWDs. Rates are inclusive of food and drinks. For inquiries:

e-mail asklibrarian@filipinaslibrary.org.ph.

Piolo Pascual set to star in one-night concert

PIOLO PASCUAL will hold a one-night concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Oct. 20, 8 p.m. Billed as a showcase of his vocals, appeal, and music, the show will feature tracks that Mr. Pascual has popularized, such as “Paano Ba ang Magmahal” from his 2015 hit movie The Breakup Playlist, “One More Chance,” “Kailangan Kita,” and “Timeless.” Tickets are now available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets. Ticket prices range from P1,500 to P8,500.

Korean crime thriller brings cautionary tale

THE UPCOMING Korean thriller Target, based on the real-life experiences of buyers who fell prey to scams of organized online crimes, comes to Philippine cinema screens on Oct. 18. Directed by Park Hee-kon, the movie focuses on the current social phenomenon of second-hand fraud. It stars Shin Hae-sun (Collectors, Mr. Queen, Still 17) as the protagonist who becomes the target after purchasing a defective second-hand washing machine, going from ordinary office worker to a target of a killer. The movie also stars Kim Sung-kyun (Moving, Reply 1988) as a veteran detective and Kang Tae-oh (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) as a junior detective.

Beatle tribute band performs at Newport

HELP! A Beatles Tribute relives the magic of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr in a two-night concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Nov. 13 and 14, 8 p.m. Members Ernie Mendillo, Matic Pelcel, Ziga Stanonik, and Anze Semrov, dressed in suits and black ties, with the Beatles’ signature mop-topped haircuts will be delivering note-for-note renditions of The Beatles’ classics. Formed in 2012, the European tribute group has been paying homage to the British rock pioneers for more than a decade, performing over a hundred shows each year across Europe and Asia. Tickets to the show are now available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets and range from P1,000 to P6,800. For inquiries, contact JhayR dela Cruz at 0917-818-9847, Raf Sangco at 0917-807-9387, and Jimmy Iglesias at 0917-872-8734.

Cinemalaya calls for entries for 2025 edition

CINEMALAYA is now accepting entries for the full-length category of its 2025 edition. Interested filmmakers must submit their application on or before 6 p.m. on Nov. 17. They may submit their requirements either online by following the official link at https://forms.gle/UGr1ayAmASL2hSp98 or onsite at the Film, Broadcast, and New Media Division office, located at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Annex Building, Vicente Sotto St., Pasay City. For online submission, requirements include a concept paper of the project, a two-page film synopsis/storyline, a resume of the proponents, two recent photos of proponents, and a sample of the work directed by the proponent. For onsite submission, entries must include the duly accomplished entry form, concept paper, storyline, and resume and recent photos of the proponents. Entries must be submitted in six copies in a long brown envelope properly labeled with the proponent’s name, title of film entry, and contact details. The sheets containing the concept paper must not bear the name of the proponent. Full scripts will not be accepted. Interested participants may submit a maximum of three entries, but only one entry per proponent may be considered as a finalist. Works already in principal photography or post-production phase before July 2024 are disqualified, except for documentaries. By Feb. 2, 2024, the Cinemalaya Competition Committee shall select 30 of the submissions, whose proponents will be invited to a pitching session. Twenty entries will be chosen, whose proponents will undergo the Cinemalaya Film Lab, a three-month-long film-laboratory mentorship program. For entry forms and complete guidelines, visit www.cinemalaya.org or www.culturalcenter.gov.ph.

For more updates, follow the CCP and Cinemalaya official Facebook accounts.

Disney Princess show goes to Manila, Cebu, Davao

DISNEY PRINCESS – The Concert! features a quartet of Broadway and television stars celebrating the music from every Disney Princess alongside their Music Director and Prince. The tour will stop on Nov. 18 and 19 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati, on Nov. 21 at the SMX Convention Center in Davao, and on Nov. 22 at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City. Presented by Disney Concerts and Wilbros Live, the show has larger than life animation and theatrical effects. Aside from singing crowd favorites, the “Princesses” will share exclusive, hilarious, and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Tickets are now on sale via TicketWorld.com.ph and TicketWorld outlets for Manila, and SMTickets.com and SMTickets outlets for Cebu and Davao. For more information, follow @WilbrosLive on Facebook, Twitter and IG.

Unang Hirit debuts new set

UNANG HIRIT (UH), the Philippines’ longest-running morning show, has moved into their new studio set that was revealed to viewers on Oct. 2. The new studio set blends innovation, technology, and aesthetics to offer a more engaging experience for viewers. There is a 360-degree rotating platform, LED video walls, and differently oriented plasma displays, including an interactive monitor. In addition, the new set enables Unang Hirit to illustrate content through the use of RedSpy, an optical tracking system that allows immersive graphics executions. The new UH studio set was designed by the US-based company FX Design Group, which has claimed numerous Emmy awards for its set and lighting designs, along with several PromaxBDA awards for broadcast design and four Newscast Studio Set of the Year awards. The new set was constructed with the help of Script2010, the in-house construction arm of GMA Network, and GMA’s Engineering Department, which has been responsible for the creation of GMA’s studios over the years. Unang Hirit airs weekdays at 5:30 a.m. on GMA and its official Facebook page. It can also be viewed outside the country via GMA Pinoy TV.

Senior High drops digital collectibles

THE ABS-CBN series Senior High has released a digital collectible collection that also grants fans exclusive set visit privileges. The non-fungible token (NFT) collection gives Senior High fans a new way to engage and connect with their favorite characters, entitles pass holders to visit the program’s set, meet its cast members, and have a photo opportunity with them. Senior High is a mystery drama series starring Andrea Brillantes, Kyle Echarri, Juan Karlos, Elijah Canlas, Daniela Stranner, Zaijian Jaranilla, and Xyriel Manabat. It is available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC. The program’s limited edition NFT collectibles are available on https://abscbn.thetadrop.com/ and include a commemorative logo and five utility NFTs.

True Detective 4th season to debut in January

HBO has announced that the fourth season of the HBO Original crime-drama anthology series True Detective will debut on Jan. 15 on the HBO and HBO GO channels and streaming platforms. True Detective: Night Country is a six-episode series starring Academy Award winner Jodie Foster and professional boxer-turned-actress Kali Reis. The showrunner, writer, and director of all episodes is Issa López. Set in a long winter night in Alaska, the story kicks off after eight men who operate an Arctic research station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice. The series also stars Finn Bennett and Fiona Shaw, with Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. Guest stars include Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand.