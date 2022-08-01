Style (08/01/22)

1 of 17

Bridal gown collection out

FRANCIS Libiran Bridal has released its S/S 2023 collection consisting of 10 wedding gowns with a variety of silhouettes which were inspired by the love stories and personalities of the clients the designer has worked with in his 23 years in the industry. “As a person who has weaved pieces for all kinds of women, it is no surprise that I have been inspired by a spectrum of brides who has fleshed out this diverse roster of gowns,” the designer said in a statement. “I made this collection having in mind those brides who rely on a more visual experience and worry about not seeing the design. With this, all they have to do is to choose among the 10 gowns, then, they can customize it to their body proportions and liking,” the designer said. For over six years, Francis Libiran Bridal has been a favorite among brides who opt for a boutique experience. It offers an array of designs that women can fit and choose from. The boutique also offers customization and add-ons for brides who want to make the style more personal. The Francis Libiran Bridal S/S 2023 collection is now available in-store and online. Francis Libiran Bridal is located at 2/F Greenbelt 5, Makati.

COS going to New York Fashion Week

COS has announced its New York Fashion Week (NYFW)debut this September with its Autumn Winter 2022 campaign featuring American model Paloma Elsesser, alongside actor and producer Natasha Lyonne, shot in New York City by Mario Sorrenti. Drawing inspiration from the dynamic energy of global cities, COS aims to celebrate New York’s diverse communities and individual expression against the city’s own backdrop. Scheduled as part of the official shows of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), the COS show will take place on Sept. 13, 2 p.m. EDT, and will be streamed live on cos.com. CFDA CEO Steven Kolb comments, “CFDA welcomes COS to New York Fashion Week. Each season we curate an official schedule that reflects creativity, and we are pleased to count COS among this season’s line-up. NYFW is increasingly a destination for international brands wanting to connect to NYC culture and the vast American audience.”

New Balance releases Sustainable Collection

WITH self-expression, sustainability, style, and quality in mind, New Balance released its new Sustainable Collection globally on Earth Day. It consists of footwear and apparel that passed the brand’s Green Leaf Standard, which means that at least 50% or more of the materials used in it are sourced as environmentally preferred. Customers can easily spot which ones passed the green leaf standard by looking for the green leaf logo on the garment care label, footwear hangtag, or the product listing on the New Balance website. This is New Balance’s response to the worsening case of climate change. As a member of RE100 and a signatory to the UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action and the ZDHC Roadmap to Zero, the corporation is committed to creating a more sustainable future by achieving zero waste to landfill in their footwear factories by 2025. Since polyester and leather are the two largest drivers of climate impact for New Balance, preferred leather and recycled polyester are now being used to reduce environmental impacts across the supply chain and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Apart from having environmentally preferred materials, the sustainable collection boasts a wide range of clothes and shoes to choose from, and it fits any style–from stylish and sporty to comfy and casual. The sustainable collection can be purchased from New Balance Bonifacio High Street, Glorietta, Powerplant Mall, Alabang Town Center, Marquee, Ermita, Trinoma, Cebu, and the New Balance Viber Community: http://bit.ly/NBPHViber.

Tommy Hilfiger releases holiday essentials

THIS season, Tommy Hilfiger carries fresh floral-inspired dresses and bold-colored classics for summer in classic American styles with an elevated twist. Complete each look with a pastel tote or slip-on flat. From breathable polos and lightweight button-downs to sophisticated sandals and chic accessories, beat the heat in style. In the Philippines, Tommy Hilfiger is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and has stores at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Alabang Town Center, Ayala Center Cebu, Marquee Mall, Trinoma, Mall of Asia, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Tommy Jeans Robinsons Place Manila, Tommy Hilfiger Rockwell, and online at Trunc.ph, Rustans.com, Zalora, and Lazada.

M&S celebrates 30 years of Percy Pig

THIS year, British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) is celebrating 30 years of Percy Pig with Percy Pig fruit gums and more. Since celebrating the 25th anniversary in 2017, the retailer’s iconic Percy range has continued to expand. Once only existing in the form of chewy sweets sold in a handful of UK stores, Percy is now a national treasure with a loyal following, and whose presence continues to grow internationally – Percy Pig products are available in 147 different countries. Today, Percy has branched out into clothing. Customers can go to stores and online to get their hands on Pure Cotton Percy Pig Pyjama Sets for men, Pure Cotton Percy Pig Short Pyjamas for kids and Percy Pig Mule Slippers with Freshfeet. Percy Pig’s 30th birthday with treats available in stores, on marksandspencer.com.ph and same-day delivery apps: Grabmart, Metromart, Foodpanda and Pickaroo.