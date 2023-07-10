Style (07/10/23)

1 of 2

Century City Mall holds Season-ender Blowout

CENTURY City Mall will hold its Season-ender Blowout from July 28-30. Up for grabs are everything from discounts on purchases to freebies and staycation deals. GCash Bonanza is giving away freebies to loyal GCash users and newbies alike. For GCash users, pay using a GCash QR (minimum transaction P1,000), show the transaction confirmation to the GCash representative at their booth located at Level 1 Main Entrance, and spin the wheel to get the chance to snag a freebie. To those who don’t have GCash yet, download and register in the GCash app, and get the chance to spin the wheel upon successful registration. For those looking for quirky, one-of-a-kind finds, there is the Artisan Assembly. There will be Filipino-made handcrafted bags and accessories, among other items. Those looking to know their fortune, there will be a Tarot Reader pop-up. Business-minded kids can check out Entrep Kids PH’s Learning Camp (at the Level 5 Events Center) which is open to children ages four to seven years old. Successful industry leaders will be giving talks and advice, and kids can also use this opportunity to sell onsite. Meanwhile, for the ultimate self-care and pampering session, there’s nothing like a weekend staycation. Check out Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua’s showroom at Level 2 to get up to 40% discount on room rates for the perfect city getaway. Planning a special event or celebration, check out the Events Center or the Century Premier Cinema and enjoy an exclusive 10% discount on the venue rate when you book between July 28-30. Breakfast and “brunch” lovers need not worry about parking, because from 8-10 a.m., they will get three hours of complimentary parking with a minimum purchase of P500 from participating restaurants and coffee shops (Conti’s, Café Mary Grace, Starbucks, and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf). On top of these special activities and promos, discounts are also available to over 30 mall tenants, offering everything from groceries and appliances to cosmetics and jewelry. The list of participating tenants includes R&G Toys, Enchanted Flowershop, The Marketplace, Sip & Gogh, The Face Shop, ShoeGame Manila, Lovell Fashion Jewelry, Executive Optical, Pandora, Oakley, Philip Stein, and True Value. Century City Mall is located at Century City, Kalayaan Ave. corner Salamanca St., Makati City.

Francine Diaz is the new face of Keds

THE SNEAKER brand Keds has announced that actress Francine Diaz is its newest celebrity endorser. Ms. Diaz, who has been making waves in the entertainment scene by starring in several TV series and films, is a self-described Keds fan, saying “Keds is my go-to shoe brand. I’ve been wearing Keds ever since I was younger so to represent the brand now is super meaningful and surreal to me.” While celebrating its classics and heritage, the brand has also been evolving and introducing new and fashion forward styles like The Bounce and The Tiasa which play on current sporty and chunky trends. As the first sneaker brand for women, Keds has been inspiring ladies to be comfortable and confident for generations. Check out Keds’ latest collections at Keds’ official webstore www.keds.com.ph and Keds retail stores.

Salmon teams up with Vans PHL

CONSUMER fintech Salmon has entered into a new partnership with Vans Philippines, enabling customers to purchase Vans Off the Wall shoes using Salmon’s point-of-sale financing. Under this new partnership, Salmon has begun offering its service in select Vans stores in Metro Manila, with all of Vans Philippines’ 33 active stores due to be included in the near future. “Salmon is working to make installment financing more accessible to everyday Filipinos and this latest partnership will ensure our products reach a young and active population, keen to maximize the potential of their finances,” Salmon Co-founder Raffy Montemayor said about the new partnership in a statement. Vans Off the Wall shoes are a popular and iconic line of footwear produced by the American company Vans. These shoes are known for their distinct style, comfort, and versatility. The phrase “Off the Wall” is a slogan used by Vans, representing a spirit of individuality, creativity, and self-expression.