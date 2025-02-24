Style (02/24/25)

1 of 4

Robinsons has travel on sale

IF YOU’RE looking for sturdy luggage, comfy shoes and clothes, and other travel essentials, Robinsons Department Store’s annual Wanderfest Travel Fair 2025 has you covered. Running until Feb. 28 in all Robinsons Department Store branches and online stores, the travel fair features trusted fashion and accessory brands for up to 60% off. These include bargains from Tunkr, Sky Travel, Adidas, Nike, World Balance, and Forthpack, among others. Customers can enjoy better deals when they use a Metrobank Credit Card during the sale. Get P200 cashback for a single-receipt spend of P3,000 on straight transactions, or a P300 cashback for P7,000 on 0% installment transaction. Wanderfest Travel Fair’s e-raffle offers special destinations for shoppers. For every minimum purchase of P4,500 from the shoes, bag, luggage, and athletics department using Go Rewards, shoppers earn one e-raffle entry to the promo, in partnership with Salmon and Klook. They can earn five additional entries when they purchase using Salmon. There will be one winner of an All-in Travel Package to Vietnam for four, and two winners of an All-in Travel Package to Siargao for two. There will also be two winners of an Enchanted Kingdom Ekspress one-day pass for six, courtesy of Klook. From Feb. 24 to March 2, shoppers can drop by Wanderfest at the Midtown Atrium, Robinsons Place Manila to check out more brands: browse various shoe styles from brands like Nike, Anta, and Skechers; and bags and luggage of all sizes from Hawk, Secosana, and Tunkr.

Uniqlo celebrates National Arts Month

GLOBAL APPAREL retailer Uniqlo celebrates visual art and fashion with its latest UT graphic tees and the UTme! customization service. In time for National Arts Month this February, the brand unveils its art-themed UT collection. The newest 2025 Spring Summer UT collection introduces designs inspired by 20th-century artists, including Henri Matisse and Pablo Picasso. In addition to the Matisse and Picasso collaborations, the line-up also highlights exclusive partnerships with the Museum of Fine Arts Boston’s Ukiyo-e collection, the Tate galleries, and The Museum of Modern Art in New York. Photography also takes center stage with designs from Magnum Photos, curated by photographer Coco Capitán, as well as a unique selection of cat photographs. In addition, there is the Peace For All Charity T-Shirt Collection through a special Picasso design to add to the project’s list of collaborators. Proceeds from the sale of this print go towards Uniqlo’s peace building efforts globally with their three partner organizations: Save the Children, Plan International, and UNHCR. These are available in all Uniqlo stores in the Philippines and the uniqlo.com/ph online store. The brand also highlights its UTme! customization service. Customers can create their own shirts by customizing UTme! shirts and tote bags through exclusive templates or their own unique artwork. UTme! customization service are available at the following stores: the Manila Global Flagship Store at Greenbelt 5, SM Mall of Asia, the Nuvali Roadside Store, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM Lanang Premier .

EB Plus Moisture Boost Lipstick now available

THE EB Plus Moisture Boost Lipstick is a lightweight, pigment-packed lipstick infused with Hydracore Technology to keep lips moisturized all day long. Unlike traditional lipsticks that can feel drying over time, EB Plus Moisture Boost Lipstick is designed to deliver an instant hydration boost with every swipe. It features Hydracore Technology, a unique formula with a hydrating balm at the center of the lipstick bullet. This ensures that as the user applies the lipstick, their lips stay moisturized, soft, and plump without compromising on rich, long-lasting color. The EB Plus Moisture Boost Lipstick collection comes in nine shades: Misty Mauve, Toast of New York (classic brick red), Dewy Rose (candy pink), Watermelon Drop, Raspberry Pop, Maple Syrup (a warm brown), Wine Red, Cool Cocoa (soft choco brown), and Juicy Tomato. The EB Plus Moisture Boost Lipstick (P295) is available in all Watsons, SM Beauty Department Stores, Robinsons Department Stores, and all leading department stores nationwide and at Ever Bilena’s official Shopee, TikTok, and Lazada stores.

Anko to open second store in Alabang Town Center

ANKO, an Australian home and lifestyle brand, is set to expand its presence in the Philippines as it opens its second branch at the Alabang Town Center in May. It will carry the brand’s core categories including home living essentials, arts and crafts, and beauty must-haves. Anko also offers a wide selection of items including storage solutions, home décor, educational toys. For more information and updates on Anko’s opening at Alabang Town Center, follow @anko_philippines on Instagram.

New Balance offers new colorways at Foot Locker

NEW BALANCE is celebrating the launch of two new colorways of the 1000 line launching exclusively at Foot Locker with a global campaign featuring brand ambassador and Latin Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Eladio Carrión and Nigerian-British singer-songwriter Darkoo. Originally introduced in 1999, the New Balance 1000 has an innovative design embracing Y2K aesthetics. The 1000 features a streamlined silhouette, prominent overlay panels, segmented and sculpted sole unit, and nylon eyelets. The new 1000 colorways will be available in NB Navy/Dusk Shower/Pearl Grey/Sunfade Pink, and Mineral/Sea Salt/Angora/Peach/Blossom. The collection is exclusively available at Foot Locker in select stores globally and online.