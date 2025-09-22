THE DEPARTMENT of Agriculture (DA) said it delivered a P1.27-billion farm aid package to Zamboanga del Sur (Zambo Sur), led by P968 million for road projects connecting farmers to their buyers.

In a statement, the DA said P803 million will go towards the construction of farm-to-market roads and P165 million to complete ongoing road projects.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) will also invest P26.6 million in seaweed farming projects, including a warehouse and drying facility, and five deep-sea nursery modules with boats and fishing equipment.

Zamboanga del Sur will get cacao processing and marketing enterprise projects worth P67.6 million as well as P6.4 million in livelihood projects for the municipalities of Dumingag and Lakewood.

The Coconut Farmers Marketing Cooperative in the municipality of Ramon Magsaysay will be provided a P46.7-million copra drying and coconut oil processing facility by the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization, the DA said.

The Philippine Coconut Authority provided P2.24 million for hybrid seedlings and fertilizer.

The Swine Industry Recovery Project will give beneficiaries P9 million worth of housing, feed, piglets, medicine, and insurance support through local cooperatives.

The Upgraded Swine Artificial Insemination project in Guipos municipality will get P4.75 million for breeder housing and a swine AI laboratory.

Dairy farmers in Mahayag and Molave will also receive P1.17 million from the National Dairy Authority to improve dairy cow genetics.

Unconditional cash assistance worth P23 million will be distributed to 3,258 rice farmers from the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund. Additionally, 945 farmers in six towns will receive P3,000 in fuel assistance .

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said the aid package was granted in connection with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s birthday. — Andre Christopher H. Alampay