THE Philippine Statistics Authority said gold ore generated P79 billion in revenue in 2023, accounting for 27.6% of the mining industry.

Nickel ore generated P74.43 billion or 9.1% of the industry, it said. Coal generated P61.28 billion.

Employment in the mining industry rose 4.5% to 38,239, with contract workers accounting for 43.9% of the industry.

Caraga, the leading gold region, accounted for 5,945 workers, or 15.5% of the total, while the Davao Region had a workforce of 5,009 and the Central Visayas 4,771. — Andre Christopher H. Alampay